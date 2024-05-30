Bengaluru: BMRCL introduces Box-Pushing technology for Nagawara station tunnel, a first for India

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) successfully used box-pushing technology to construct a 77-meter metro tunnel beneath Outer Ring Road near Nagawara, marking the first instance of this method in India's metro systems. This innovative approach highlights BMRCL's commitment to advanced engineering, potentially paving the way for future metro infrastructure projects.

For the first time in the country, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has successfully used box-pushing technology to construct a metro tunnel. This innovative approach was implemented for a 77-meter section beneath the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Nagawara, marking a significant achievement for the city's metro infrastructure.

Namma Metro, renowned nationwide for its cutting-edge technology, has traditionally employed circular underground routes. This new milestone showcases a shift to box-shaped tunnel construction, demonstrating BMRCL's commitment to pioneering advanced engineering techniques.



The box-pushing method was utilised beneath the service road and the flyover at ORR Road, near Nagawara. According to BMRCL officials, the project has been completed successfully, highlighting the effectiveness of this technology in metro construction.

This development is particularly noteworthy as it represents the first instance of box-shaped tunnel work in the country's metro systems. The success of this project underscores the potential for wider adoption of box-pushing technology in future metro infrastructure projects.

