Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Police to register FIR for speeding over 130km/h

To curb speeding on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, ADGP Alok Kumar announced that vehicles exceeding 130 km/h will face an FIR from August 1. This initiative follows inspections revealing over 150 speeding instances daily. The crackdown, highlighted on social media, aims to enhance road safety and reduce accidents on the highway.

ADGP Traffic and Road Safety Alok Kumar inspected the highway’s CCTV footage and observed a noticeable rise in speeding. Consequently, from August 1, any vehicle detected travelling over 130 km/h will be subject to an FIR. Alok Kumar also took to social media platform X to warn motorists about the impending crackdown on speeding.

By implementing these stringent measures, the authorities hope to enhance road safety and significantly reduce the risk of accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway.



GPS-based toll collection

FASTag will no longer be used, and toll booths or scanners on toll roads will become obsolete. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the introduction of a GPS-based toll collection system, known as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which is being piloted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

Under the current FASTag system, drivers must pay a fixed toll amount regardless of the distance travelled. For example, if the toll fee for a 50 km stretch is 100 rupees, drivers pay the full amount even if they exit after only 20 km. The GNSS system, however, will charge drivers only for the actual distance travelled. In this case, if you travel 20 km, you will only pay 40 rupees.

