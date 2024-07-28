FASTag will be replaced by GNSS toll system on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

India is shifting from FASTag to a GPS-based toll system, GNSS, which charges based on distance travelled. Piloted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway and implemented on Haryana's NH-709, GNSS ensures fairer toll fees and reduces revenue leakage. Non-compliant drivers will face fines, enhancing toll collection efficiency and fairness for motorists.

In a significant shift for toll collection in India, FASTag will no longer be used, and toll booths or scanners on toll roads will become obsolete. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced the introduction of a GPS-based toll collection system, known as the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), which is being piloted on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.

With GNSS, toll fees will be based on the distance travelled on the toll road, rather than a fixed amount. This new method has already been implemented on the Panipat-Hisar section of Haryana's NH-709. The GNSS system aims to make toll collection more efficient and fair for motorists.



Under the current FASTag system, drivers must pay a fixed toll amount regardless of the distance travelled. For example, if the toll fee for a 50 km stretch is 100 rupees, drivers pay the full amount even if they exit after only 20 km. The GNSS system, however, will charge drivers only for the actual distance travelled. In this case, if you travel 20 km, you will only pay 40 rupees.

This change is expected to benefit motorists by ensuring they only pay for the distance they travel. Additionally, it will help the government reduce revenue leakage. Currently, some drivers avoid toll fees by entering and exiting highways via service roads before reaching the next toll booth. With GNSS, this will no longer be possible, as toll fees will be calculated based on the exact distance travelled on the toll road.



Drivers who use toll roads without sufficient funds in their GNSS account will face fines, which will be issued via online challans. Just as with the FASTag system, where non-compliance results in double toll charges, drivers without enough funds in their GNSS account will also face double fines.

This new system represents a significant advancement in toll collection technology, aiming to create a more equitable and efficient process for all road users.

