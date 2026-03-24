A ‘Barish Money’ scam gang cheated a Bengaluru contractor of ₹28 lakh by promising to triple his money. Police arrested three accused and recovered ₹40 lakh. The case highlights rising money-doubling frauds targeting unsuspecting victims.

In yet another alarming case of financial fraud in Bengaluru, a gang has been arrested for duping a contractor of ₹28 lakh using a bizarre “get-rich-quick” scheme known as ‘Barish Money’ or ‘money rain’. The incident highlights how fraudsters continue to exploit greed and desperation through innovative tactics. Acting swiftly, the Bagalagunte police cracked the case, arrested three accused, and recovered a significant portion of the stolen money.

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What Is the ‘Barish Money’ Scam?

The accused, identified as Vijay from Madhugiri, Krishna Singh from Kereeguddadahalli, and their driver Naveen, allegedly devised the scam to lure victims with promises of quick returns. They claimed that an investment of ₹1 lakh would fetch ₹3 lakh in genuine currency.

To make the scheme appear credible, they told victims that the money was “special” and would turn into plain paper after nine months, urging them to spend it quickly. This fabricated concept, presented as ‘Barish Money’, helped them trap unsuspecting individuals.

Contractor Duped Of ₹28 Lakh

A contractor named Ramesh fell victim to the scam and agreed to invest ₹28.60 lakh. He met the accused near 8th Mile in Bengaluru and handed over the cash. The accused took the bag under the pretext of verifying the money and fled the spot.

Realising he had been cheated, Ramesh lodged a complaint at the Bagalagunte Police Station, prompting immediate action from law enforcement.

Police Recover ₹40 Lakh

During the investigation, police discovered that the gang had cheated another individual of ₹18 lakh using the same modus operandi. In total, authorities have recovered ₹40 lakh in cash from the accused.

Police have cautioned the public against falling for schemes that promise to double money or offer cash at unusually low rates. Further investigation is underway to determine whether more individuals are involved in the racket.