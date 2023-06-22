Bengaluru: Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions

The BMRCL is seen actively creating public awareness on the do's and don'ts inside Namma Metro trains through short videos being played on the display system in the train. Some of them include, restrictions on eating, obeying the line system while boarding the train, among others.

In a bid to avoid public nuisance, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Thursday (June 22) announced a ban on playing music on loudspeakers inside Namma Metro trains. However, the authorities have allowed passengers to use earphones while listening to music.

On Thursday, the announcement in this regard was made on Metro trains stating that no music should be played while travelling inside the train.

Speaking to a news organisation, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said, "I believe music should not be played inside the trains keeping in mind the sensibilities of other co-passengers. The decision might have been taken to avoid nuisance to other passengers."

However, Parvez did not specify if there would be any punishment if the rule is violated. He also said that not allowing to play music is one of the many restrictions imposed while travelling on the train.

In recent days, the BMRCL was seen actively creating public awareness on the do's and don'ts inside Namma Metro trains through short videos being played on the display system in the train. Some of them include, restrictions on eating, obeying the line system while boarding the train, among others.

Hailing the BMRCL's decision, Rajkumar Dugar, the founder and convenor of Citizens for Citizens said, "It is definitely a welcome move. On a lighter note, I think playing soft music is fine. But many play music loudly, which is a nuisance for others. It causes frustration to the co-passenger."