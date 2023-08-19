Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru Metro launches NCMC card; can be used nationwide for Metro, retail and petrol purchase

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro introduces National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) aligned with One Nation One Card initiative. The RuPay NCMC can be used nationally for metro, retail, and petrol stations, replacing Contactless Smart Cards (CSC). Available from August 21 at metro stations and through mobile app registration.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 19, 2023, 7:31 PM IST

    To Facilitate ease of travelling for commuters across Metro trains, Namma Metro of Bengaluru has unveiled a National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Bengaluru. Starting Monday, NCMC cards can be used across the nation, in Metro trains, retail shops and petrol bunks. This card aligns with the One Nation One Card initiative. 

    This new card replaces the Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) that were used exclusively for metro travel. Unlike the closed-loop CSC cards, the RuPay NCMC is an open-loop card that can be used not only for metro journeys but also for various other purposes like petrol stations, retail shops, and more across the country.

    From August 21, the RuPay NCMC cards will be available for purchase at all metro stations in Bengaluru. They can be bought during the operational hours of the metro stations. The Contactless Smart Cards (CSC) will continue to be available for sale at specific times: from 8 AM to 11 AM and from 5 PM to 8 PM.

    The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) is designed to align with the One Nation One Card concept, enabling its use across various transportation systems throughout the country. This card also extends its utility to retail shops, petrol stations, and shopping outlets.

    To acquire an NCMC card, passengers can register their details on the "nammametro.agsindia.com" website or self-register through the BMRCL RBL Bank NCMC mobile application. The registered number must be shared with the ticket counter operator. The card is priced at Rs 50 each and can also be obtained at all RBL Bank branches.

    This initiative of Namma Metro can ease the travelling for passengers, who travel often at Metro stations across the country. Not only for Metro commute, but BMRCL has also stated that this NCMC card can be put to use at any Petrol Bunks, Shopping service across the country. The cards will be available to passengers starting August 21, 2023, on Monday, across all the Metro stations in Bengaluru.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2023, 7:31 PM IST
