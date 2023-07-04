Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro

Bengaluru's Namma Metro projects are progressing slowly due to a shortage of skilled migrant workers from northern states. Workers prefer projects in their home regions, causing a manpower crisis. The delay in construction hampers the city's traffic situation, emphasizing the need for metro connectivity.

The contractors are facing a shortage of workers from the northern states of Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Many other cities, including Bengaluru, are undergoing metro rail construction. The migrant workers are reluctant to travel south as they find work in any other city in Northern India, where the metro project is in progress.



Metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Noida, Bhopal, Amritsar etc., are where construction is underway.

Even after getting flight and AC train facilities from the contractors, these workers run away from the project and find work in the Northern States, stated an official while reporting the metro progress. The Silk Board - KR Puram and RV Road - Bommasandra projects are on the verge of completion. These projects are announced to be open for the public by December by BMRCL.



Yet, the final stage of the project needs more than 250 skilled workers, including bar benders, masons, and carpenters. Thus, civil engineering is getting slower and slower day by day, said the official.

The Metro routes connectivity in Bengaluru will be completed by the Year 2040. All the corners of Bengaluru are expected to be connected with the metro line by 2040.

However, post-COVID-19 – the workers are hesitant to return to Bengaluru as most have found work in the villages or some other project. The people who returned are very few. Some workers previously employed with the Namma metro project are currently working with the other Metro train projects of the Nation - stated another official.



Bengaluru traffic exceeds, especially during the rainy season. The increase in industries and housing societies has resulted in the closing of many lakes in Bengaluru. Hence, the drainage system gets clogged during rainfall and causes stagnant water on roads. The massive number of vehicles during rains get affected due to this.

The Metro officials of the Namma Metro project are confident in their work as they aim to connect the whole of Bengaluru by the end of 2041.