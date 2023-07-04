Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro

    Bengaluru's Namma Metro projects are progressing slowly due to a shortage of skilled migrant workers from northern states. Workers prefer projects in their home regions, causing a manpower crisis. The delay in construction hampers the city's traffic situation, emphasizing the need for metro connectivity.

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 5:15 PM IST

    The Metro network in Bengaluru is undergoing a crisis as workers immigrate towards their respective states. The slower progression of Namma metro projects in Bengaluru is caused by the shortage of skilled workers, including migrants from other states. The Bengaluru traffic has taken a swift rise, and Metro connectivity in Bengaluru is the need of the hour.  

    The contractors are facing a shortage of workers from the northern states of Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Many other cities, including Bengaluru, are undergoing metro rail construction. The migrant workers are reluctant to travel south as they find work in any other city in Northern India, where the metro project is in progress.

    Bengaluru Traffic Update: Double-decker flyover over Silk Board junction to be ready in six months

    Metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Ahmedabad, Noida, Bhopal, Amritsar etc., are where construction is underway.

    Even after getting flight and AC train facilities from the contractors, these workers run away from the project and find work in the Northern States, stated an official while reporting the metro progress. The Silk Board - KR Puram and RV Road - Bommasandra projects are on the verge of completion. These projects are announced to be open for the public by December by BMRCL. 

    Yet, the final stage of the project needs more than 250 skilled workers, including bar benders, masons, and carpenters. Thus, civil engineering is getting slower and slower day by day, said the official. 

    The Metro routes connectivity in Bengaluru will be completed by the Year 2040. All the corners of Bengaluru are expected to be connected with the metro line by 2040.

    However, post-COVID-19 – the workers are hesitant to return to Bengaluru as most have found work in the villages or some other project. The people who returned are very few. Some workers previously employed with the Namma metro project are currently working with the other Metro train projects of the Nation - stated another official.

    Bengaluru Metro Construction : Nagasandra line to open by September-end

    Bengaluru traffic exceeds, especially during the rainy season. The increase in industries and housing societies has resulted in the closing of many lakes in Bengaluru. Hence, the drainage system gets clogged during rainfall and causes stagnant water on roads. The massive number of vehicles during rains get affected due to this. 

    The Metro officials of the Namma Metro project are confident in their work as they aim to connect the whole of Bengaluru by the end of 2041.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents anr

    Kerala police share tips for safe driving on rainy roads to prevent accidents

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub vkp

    Eco-Tourism in Bengaluru: New firefly park mooted in IT hub

    BJP disrupts Karnataka assembly proceedinfgs, protests seeking 'guaranatee' implementation vkp

    BJP disrupts Karnataka assembly proceedinfgs, protests seeking 'guaranatee' implementation

    Major BJP reshuffle ahead of 2024 election; Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand get new chiefs

    Major BJP rejig ahead of 2024 election; Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand get new chiefs

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Kasaragod too; Latest rain update anr

    Kerala rain update: IMD issues red alert in Kasaragod too; Heavy rainfall likely to continue till July 6

    Recent Stories

    From oranges to nuts: 5 food items to maintain your blood circulation ADC EIA

    From oranges to nuts: 5 food items to maintain your blood circulation

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Nirahua Madhu Sharma BOLD rain dance Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja goes viral WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Nirahua, Madhu Sharma's BOLD rain dance ‘Pyaas Tan Ki Bujha Ja’ goes viral-WATCH

    cricket Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston osf

    Ashes 2023: Travis Head claims that Jonny Bairstow attempted to dismiss him in a similar manner in Edgbaston

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books MSW EAI

    From 'The Time Traveler's Wife' to 'The Danish Girl': 7 unconventional Love Story books

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon