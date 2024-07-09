Bengaluru: BMRCL set to initiate trial run of Green Line metro from Nagasandra to Madavara soon

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the imminent trial run of the 3.7-kilometre Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara, aimed at enhancing metro connectivity. After completing construction, officials anticipate a 45-day trial phase starting next week to test operations between Nagasandra, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara stations.

In a much-awaited development for Namma metro commuters, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the imminent trial run of the Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madavara. This extension, spanning 3.7 kilometres, marks a significant step towards enhancing metro connectivity in the city.

After seven years of anticipation, residents along the route can finally expect regular metro service soon. The BMRCL officials, who have completed the construction work, are gearing up for the trial run, scheduled to commence within the next week. This trial phase will span 45 days, during which the metro will undergo rigorous testing between Nagasandra, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara stations.



The project, costing ₹298 crores, aims to alleviate traffic congestion along the Tumkur Road once operational. With commercial operations set to follow the successful trial run, commuters can look forward to faster and more reliable transportation options across these key stretches of Bengaluru.

The BMRCL's efforts to expand metro services are part of a broader initiative to enhance public transport infrastructure in Bengaluru, catering to the growing needs of its residents.

