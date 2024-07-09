Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro's blueprint in 1989, yet no station honors him': Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat

    Actor Ramesh Bhat expressed dismay over Bengaluru's metro stations not honouring Shankar Nag, who envisioned the system in 1989. Despite his pioneering efforts and tragic death, none of the city's 65 stations bear his name, contrasting with tributes to other figures. Efforts to rename a station in his honor remain pending.

    Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro blueprint three decades ago still no station honors him Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

    Veteran Sandalwood actor Ramesh Bhat expressed deep dismay over the fact that none of Bengaluru's metro stations bear the name of actor and director Shankar Nag, who had envisioned the city's metro service back in 1989.

    Shankar Nag, known for his pioneering contributions to Kannada cinema and theatre, invested a substantial sum of Rs 9 lakh to conceptualise Bengaluru’s metro rail system over three decades ago. His efforts, however, were tragically cut short due to a fatal accident, leaving behind his dream of transforming Bengaluru’s public transport.

    A filmy tribute to late Sandalwood star Shankar Nag on his birth anniversary

    "It has been 35 years since Shankar Nag first dreamed of bringing metro service to Bengaluru," lamented Ramesh Bhat. "Despite the metro's inauguration 13 years ago, no station pays tribute to his visionary efforts."

    Currently, Bengaluru boasts 65 metro stations, named after various personalities including spiritual leaders, poets, villages, and corporations. However, Shankar Nag's name remains conspicuously absent from this list, much to the disappointment of many in the Kannada film industry and his admirers.

    Kannada actor Ananth Nag goes down memory lane about his brother

    Bhat further highlighted Shankar Nag's broader vision for Bengaluru, which extended beyond just the metro. "He envisioned not only a metro system but also amusement parks, clubs, and ropeways for the city," he remarked, emphasizing Nag's desire for lasting social impact through urban development.

    The issue recently gained attention when Byrati Basavaraj, former Urban Development Minister, expressed intent to propose Shankar Nag's name for a metro station. However, despite this statement-making headlines, no concrete steps have been taken towards actualizing the proposal.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli One eight commune pub on MG Road for late night operations vkp

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Karnataka rains IMD warns of floods in coastal districts orange alert for five days amid hefty downpour vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD warns of floods in coastal districts, orange alert for 5 days amid hefty downpour

    Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit vkp

    Karnataka records 8% more rainfall, wetlands experience deficit

    IMD issues orange alert to coastal Karnataka for five days Bengaluru to expect forty km per hour breeze vkp

    IMD issues orange alert to coastal Karnataka for 5 days, Bengaluru to expect 40km/hr breeze

    Karnataka rains Tourists defy ban capture selfies and make reels near Gokak waterfalls vkp

    Karnataka rains: Tourists defy ban, capture selfies and make reels near Gokak waterfalls

    Recent Stories

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources AJR

    Russia agrees to discharge Indian nationals from Army following PM Modi's intervention: Sources

    Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more ATG

    Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli One eight commune pub on MG Road for late night operations vkp

    Bengaluru police lodge FIR on Virat Kohli’s One8 commune pub on MG Road for late-night operations

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi: Bhabhi Sloka looks regal ATG

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Haldi: Bhabhi Sloka looks regal

    Karnataka rains IMD warns of floods in coastal districts orange alert for five days amid hefty downpour vkp

    Karnataka rains: IMD warns of floods in coastal districts, orange alert for 5 days amid hefty downpour

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon