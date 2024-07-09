'Shankar Nag laid Bengaluru Metro's blueprint in 1989, yet no station honors him': Veteran actor Ramesh Bhat

Actor Ramesh Bhat expressed dismay over Bengaluru's metro stations not honouring Shankar Nag, who envisioned the system in 1989. Despite his pioneering efforts and tragic death, none of the city's 65 stations bear his name, contrasting with tributes to other figures. Efforts to rename a station in his honor remain pending.

Veteran Sandalwood actor Ramesh Bhat expressed deep dismay over the fact that none of Bengaluru's metro stations bear the name of actor and director Shankar Nag, who had envisioned the city's metro service back in 1989.

Shankar Nag, known for his pioneering contributions to Kannada cinema and theatre, invested a substantial sum of Rs 9 lakh to conceptualise Bengaluru’s metro rail system over three decades ago. His efforts, however, were tragically cut short due to a fatal accident, leaving behind his dream of transforming Bengaluru’s public transport.



"It has been 35 years since Shankar Nag first dreamed of bringing metro service to Bengaluru," lamented Ramesh Bhat. "Despite the metro's inauguration 13 years ago, no station pays tribute to his visionary efforts."

Currently, Bengaluru boasts 65 metro stations, named after various personalities including spiritual leaders, poets, villages, and corporations. However, Shankar Nag's name remains conspicuously absent from this list, much to the disappointment of many in the Kannada film industry and his admirers.



Bhat further highlighted Shankar Nag's broader vision for Bengaluru, which extended beyond just the metro. "He envisioned not only a metro system but also amusement parks, clubs, and ropeways for the city," he remarked, emphasizing Nag's desire for lasting social impact through urban development.

The issue recently gained attention when Byrati Basavaraj, former Urban Development Minister, expressed intent to propose Shankar Nag's name for a metro station. However, despite this statement-making headlines, no concrete steps have been taken towards actualizing the proposal.

