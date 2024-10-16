"Bullets hit me, I won't survive": NCP worker reveals Baba Siddique's last words after shooting

Former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique was murdered by three bike-borne assailants outside his son's office in Mumbai on October 12.

The tragic death of former Maharashtra MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique has been a major shock across India, particularly in the film fraternity where he had strong ties with several Bollywood celebrities. On October 12, Siddique was brutally murdered by three bike-borne assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to reports, six bullets were fired at Siddique, with three hitting him. A karyakarta of the NCP who was with him recounted, “Three party members ran inside the office to call for help". The karyakarta held him while they rushed him to the car with the police officer while Baba Siddique told him, 'The bullets hit me... I won't survive... I will die.'

Before the incident, Zeeshan had left the office to get food, and Baba Siddique had planned to join him shortly. The father-son duo had a meeting scheduled for the opening of a new project in Naupada on Sunday.

The shooters, allegedly affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, waited outside Zeeshan's office and even partook in the free sharbat offered to devotees on Dussehra before committing the crime. As Baba Siddique exited the office with his party workers, police bodyguard, and driver, the assailants opened fire, hitting Siddique twice in the chest and a bystander in the leg.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing on Facebook, citing Siddique's alleged ties to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The post also threatened those associated with actor Salman Khan, warning them of consequences.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four individuals in connection with the murder, with one accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, initially claiming to be a minor, but ossification tests proved otherwise. The search for the third shooter, Shivakumar, continues.

Baba Siddique's last rites were performed with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan on October 13. The police are investigating multiple angles, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

Following the incident, Salman Khan has been advised to limit visitors to his home due to threats from the Bishnoi gang ¹. The police have enhanced security around Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

