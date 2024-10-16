Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Bullets hit me, I won't survive": NCP worker reveals Baba Siddique's last words after shooting

    Former Maharashtra MLA Baba Siddique was murdered by three bike-borne assailants outside his son's office in Mumbai on October 12. 

    "Bullets hit me, I won't survive": NCP worker reveals Baba Siddique's last words after shooting dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 4:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 4:34 PM IST

    The tragic death of former Maharashtra MLA and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique has been a major shock across India, particularly in the film fraternity where he had strong ties with several Bollywood celebrities. On October 12, Siddique was brutally murdered by three bike-borne assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai.

    Also Read: India rejects China's 'One Belt, One Road', becomes only nation in SCO to oppose connectivity project

    According to reports, six bullets were fired at Siddique, with three hitting him. A karyakarta of the NCP who was with him recounted, “Three party members ran inside the office to call for help". The karyakarta held him while they rushed him to the car with the police officer while Baba Siddique told him, 'The bullets hit me... I won't survive... I will die.'

    Before the incident, Zeeshan had left the office to get food, and Baba Siddique had planned to join him shortly. The father-son duo had a meeting scheduled for the opening of a new project in Naupada on Sunday.

    The shooters, allegedly affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, waited outside Zeeshan's office and even partook in the free sharbat offered to devotees on Dussehra before committing the crime. As Baba Siddique exited the office with his party workers, police bodyguard, and driver, the assailants opened fire, hitting Siddique twice in the chest and a bystander in the leg.

    The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the killing on Facebook, citing Siddique's alleged ties to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim. The post also threatened those associated with actor Salman Khan, warning them of consequences.

    The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four individuals in connection with the murder, with one accused, Dharmaraj Kashyap, initially claiming to be a minor, but ossification tests proved otherwise. The search for the third shooter, Shivakumar, continues.

    Baba Siddique's last rites were performed with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan on October 13. The police are investigating multiple angles, but the motive behind the murder remains unclear.

    Following the incident, Salman Khan has been advised to limit visitors to his home due to threats from the Bishnoi gang ¹. The police have enhanced security around Khan's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

    Also Read: Baba Siddique Murder: Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment under tight security; fans can't gather or take selfies

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Caught on camera: Thief swiftly steals silver snake kept on Shivling in UP temple; Internet is furious (WATCH) shk

    Caught on camera: Thief swiftly steals silver snake kept on Shivling in UP temple; Internet is furious (WATCH)

    PM Modi to gift stadium to Purvanchal sports enthusiasts just in time for Diwali anr

    PM Modi to gift stadium to Purvanchal sports enthusiasts just in time for Diwali

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government ramps up cleanliness drive, over 10,000 cleaning staff to be deployed dmn

    Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi government ramps up cleanliness drive, over 10,000 cleaning staff to be deployed

    Recent Stories

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit dmn

    Murky circumstances surround petrol pump application linked to ADM's death, Suresh Gopi urged to cancel permit

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video shk

    Bihar: Elephant goes on rampage, flips & batters car, bus as crowd watches in panic; WATCH viral video

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food gcw

    Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Know Bollywood celebs' favourite food

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section dmn

    29th IFFK: Malayalam films Feminichi Fathima and Appuram selected for International Competition section

    EXPLAINER Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors RBA

    EXPLAINER: Dietary recommendations for stroke survivors

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon