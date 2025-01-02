Quirky enough? 4,940 people searched for ‘girlfriend’ on Zomato in 2024. 40 looked for ‘dulhan’

Zomato's 2024 annual customer insights disclosed that 4,940 people searched for "girlfriend" and 40 users sought "dulhan" on the platform last year - a surprising twist to a food delivery app's usual search trends.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 11:19 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

 

Zomato's 2024 annual customer insights report revealed a delightful mix of quirks and records, showcasing India's obsession with food and quick commerce. The platform disclosed that 4,940 people searched for "girlfriend" and 40 users sought "dulhan" on Zomato last year - a surprising twist to a food delivery app's usual search trends.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the undisputed champion of food cravings, surpassing Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan combined. The capital region recorded a staggering 12.4 crore orders in 2024, outpacing the 10 crore orders from the aforementioned states together.

In a culinary face-off between Bengaluru and Mumbai, Bengaluru claimed victory by placing 30 lakh more orders. However, the financial capital displayed unmatched generosity, tipping delivery agents an impressive Rs 3 crore more than its southern rival. The busiest day of the year was May 12, with Zomato clocking 34.8 lakh orders, while January 29 saw the year's lowest at 16.8 lakh.

Record-breaking New Year’s eve for quick commerce giants

India’s appetite for convenience surged to unprecedented heights on New Year’s Eve, with quick commerce and food delivery platforms witnessing record-breaking demand. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, in a jubilant post on X, shared, “We have already crossed the total number of orders we did on NYE 2023. Happened around 5 pm today!”

Dhindsa highlighted that Blinkit shattered multiple records, including the highest-ever orders in a single day, the most orders per minute and hour, and the largest total tips received by delivery partners in a day.

Meanwhile, other major players like Swiggy Instamart and Zepto reported similar trends, underscoring the evolving consumer behavior that values speed, convenience, and indulgence—especially during festive celebrations.

