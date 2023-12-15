India's orders on Swiggy in 2023: Biryani most popular dish, Gulab Jamun top choice during festivals

In 2023, Biryani continued its reign as the most-ordered dish for the eighth straight year, with 2.5 biryanis ordered per second. Bengaluru has earned the title of "Cake Capital" with a whopping 8.5 million orders for cakes.

From biryani being the most-ordered dish on Swiggy in 2023 to a Mumbai user’s food orders worth Rs 42.3 lakh are among some interesting facts that the food delivery platform released on Thursday, December 14.

In a report titled "How India Swiggy'd 2023-unwrapping India's year in on-demand convenience", Swiggy said that users can now see their personalised ordering recap on its app. The report includes data related to food orders and searches on the Swiggy platform in the current year from January to November.

Additionally, it was discovered that user accounts with more than 10,000 orders each from Chennai, Delhi, and Hyderabad placed the most orders. The report claims that 269 things were bought in a single order in Jhansi, while 207 pizzas were ordered in a single day in Bhubaneswar.

Swiggy highlighted the food orders throughout the holidays, stating that Masala Dosa was the most popular vegetarian order for all nine days of Navaratri and that Gulab Jamuns outshone the typical suspect Roshogollas with over 7.7 million orders during Durga Pujo.

Honouring Bangalore with the title “Cake Capital", Swiggy said that 8.5 million orders were placed for everyone’s favourite chocolate cake in the city. According to Swiggy, on Valentine's Day in 2023, 271 cakes were purchased from India per minute. A user from Nagpur placed 92 orders in a single day, saying they "probably ate it for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and repeat!"

Hyderabad took its love for idlis to new heights when a dedicated customer spent a staggering 6 lakhs exclusively on this South Indian delicacy. Indians enjoyed guilt-free eating in August, with the highest orders of gulab jamun on August 30 and butter naan on August 20. On November 19, during the World Cup finals, Indians ordered the highest number of pizzas in a minute - 188.

As we bid adieu to 2023, it's clear that Biryani's legacy continues to spice up the lives of millions across the country, one savoury spoonful at a time.