    Bengaluru man arrested for torching 3 bikes out of frustration over not owning Royal Enfield

    Bengaluru police arrested Pulkit (25) for setting fire to three motorcycles out of frustration for not owning a Royal Enfield. The incident occurred on September 19 at a PG residence in HMT Layout, where he poured petrol on the bikes and ignited them.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    In a bizarre incident, the Bengaluru police have arrested a man who set fire to three motorcycles after feeling frustrated about not owning a Royal Enfield bike. The accused, identified as Pulkit (25), is a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout.

    On September 19, Pulkit poured petrol on three two-wheelers parked at a Paying Guest (PG) residence in HMT Layout, Venugopal Nagar, and ignited them before fleeing the scene. The affected motorcycles included a Royal Enfield, an Activa, and a Passion Pro.

    According to reports, a complaint was filed by Dipanku Agarwal, a resident of the PG, prompting officials to take action. Deepanshu Aggarwal, a college student living in the PG for the past year, had parked his newly acquired second-hand Royal Enfield motorcycle at around 11 PM on September 18. After returning to the PG and falling asleep, he was awakened around 2 AM by shouting from outside. When he stepped out, he discovered that three bikes were ablaze.

    Locals attempted to extinguish the fire using sand and water until firefighters arrived to put out the flames. The Royal Enfield and Passion Pro bikes were severely damaged, while the Activa sustained about 50% damage.

    During the investigation, police reviewed CCTV footage from the PG premises. The video revealed an unidentified individual arriving around 1:40 AM, pouring petrol from a Royal Enfield onto the parked motorcycles, and then setting them on fire. In a shocking twist, the accused lit a cigarette from the flames before escaping.

    Upon his arrest, Pulkit confessed to the crime, explaining that his love for Royal Enfield bikes led to his frustration and subsequent actions. The police have filed a case against him, highlighting the dangers of impulsive behaviour stemming from material desires.

