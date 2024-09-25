Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Leopard roaming Electronic City captured, residents relieved

    The leopard causing panic in Bengaluru’s Electronic City was captured after several sightings near the Phase-1 toll plaza. Forest officials used a thermal drone for the operation. The five-year-old male leopard will undergo treatment at Bannerghatta Biological Park before being released back into the wild.

    Bengaluru Leopard roaming Electronic City captured in cage residents relieved vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 9:39 AM IST

    The leopard, which had been a reason for extra caution and tension for the residents of Electronic City, was finally captured by the forest department after several days of uncertainty. The five-year-old male leopard, spotted multiple times near the Phase-1 toll plaza and surrounding areas, was successfully trapped following a carefully planned operation.

    The leopard was first sighted at around 3 AM, crossing the highway near the toll plaza. Witnesses reported seeing the wild cat moving from the Panac India Company area towards the NTTF ground. Electronic City, a bustling hub of IT companies with thousands of employees, remained on high alert after the sightings, adding to the anxiety of daily commuters and residents.

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted roaming around DMart in Electronic City; locals on edge

    This was the second leopard sighting in the region in recent weeks. Just days ago, fresh paw prints were discovered behind a lake near DMart, further heightening concerns among the residents. Footage from a CCTV camera near the NTTF road and the Hosur-Bengaluru highway captured the leopard roaming close to the toll booth, prompting a swift response from the authorities.

    Forest department officials, who were camped in the area for three days, used a thermal drone to track the leopard’s movements, marking the first time such technology was used in this kind of operation. After multiple sightings, the leopard was eventually lured into a cage placed in the Elipad area late at night. By 11:53 PM, the animal had fallen into the trap.

    Bengaluru: Leopard spotted crossing road near Electronic City toll plaza, residents cautioned (WATCH)

    The capture relieved the residents, who had been living in fear of another possible encounter with the wild cat. Many had expressed anxiety, especially given the dense population of the area, which includes thousands of commuters.

    After a medical check-up, the leopard will be shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park, where it will undergo treatment. Authorities consider releasing the animal back into the wild once it is fit.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lokayutka raid in Bengaluru excise office liquor bottles marijuana packet cover seized vkp

    Lokayukta seizes liquor bottles, marijuana packet covers during raid at Bengaluru's Excise office

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC order in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC ruling in MUDA land scam

    Karnataka BJP tweet asks CM Siddaramaiah to resign after High Court allows prosecution in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

    Bengaluru auto driver swaps office chair with seat Netizens react humorously vkp

    B'luru auto driver swaps office chair with seat; Netizens say, 'Must be fired from startup, took his chair'

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 25 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 25 2024: Check new prices of 10gm gold here

    Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband RKK

    Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband

    Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband RKK

    Who is Mohsin Akhtar Mir? Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband

    2nd UP International Trade Show to begin today in Greater Noida anr

    2nd UP International Trade Show to begin today in Greater Noida

    Work pressure claims another life: Lucknow woman banker collapses, dies in her office gcw

    Work pressure claims another life: Lucknow woman banker collapses, dies in her office

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon