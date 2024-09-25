Bengaluru: Leopard roaming Electronic City captured, residents relieved

The leopard causing panic in Bengaluru’s Electronic City was captured after several sightings near the Phase-1 toll plaza. Forest officials used a thermal drone for the operation. The five-year-old male leopard will undergo treatment at Bannerghatta Biological Park before being released back into the wild.

The leopard, which had been a reason for extra caution and tension for the residents of Electronic City, was finally captured by the forest department after several days of uncertainty. The five-year-old male leopard, spotted multiple times near the Phase-1 toll plaza and surrounding areas, was successfully trapped following a carefully planned operation.

The leopard was first sighted at around 3 AM, crossing the highway near the toll plaza. Witnesses reported seeing the wild cat moving from the Panac India Company area towards the NTTF ground. Electronic City, a bustling hub of IT companies with thousands of employees, remained on high alert after the sightings, adding to the anxiety of daily commuters and residents.



This was the second leopard sighting in the region in recent weeks. Just days ago, fresh paw prints were discovered behind a lake near DMart, further heightening concerns among the residents. Footage from a CCTV camera near the NTTF road and the Hosur-Bengaluru highway captured the leopard roaming close to the toll booth, prompting a swift response from the authorities.

Forest department officials, who were camped in the area for three days, used a thermal drone to track the leopard’s movements, marking the first time such technology was used in this kind of operation. After multiple sightings, the leopard was eventually lured into a cage placed in the Elipad area late at night. By 11:53 PM, the animal had fallen into the trap.



The capture relieved the residents, who had been living in fear of another possible encounter with the wild cat. Many had expressed anxiety, especially given the dense population of the area, which includes thousands of commuters.

After a medical check-up, the leopard will be shifted to Bannerghatta Biological Park, where it will undergo treatment. Authorities consider releasing the animal back into the wild once it is fit.

