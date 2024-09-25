Bengaluru murder: Probe reveals Mahalakshmi's colleague chops her over love affair, flees to West Bengal

Bengaluru police have identified Mukti Ranjan Roy as the suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman. Their relationship deteriorated into a love triangle, leading to her dismemberment. Mukti fled to West Bengal after allegedly confessing to the crime.

The Bengaluru police have identified Mukti Ranjan Roy as the primary suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman residing in Vyalikaval. Mukti, who worked alongside Mahalakshmi at a fashion factory, allegedly killed her following a heated dispute over their romantic relationship.

Originally from Odisha, Mukti Ranjan had settled in the Hebbagodi area and commuted daily to a fashion store in Malleswaram, where Mahalakshmi was also employed. Their relationship soured when Mahalakshmi began seeing another man, leading to frequent arguments. This escalating tension is believed to have culminated in her horrific murder.



On September 1, both Mahalakshmi and Mukti were seen at work together. However, the following day, Mahalakshmi went missing. She had intended to take a week off to visit her mother in Nelamangala and had even informed her family of her plans. Concern for her well-being grew when she did not respond to their calls, and tragically, her family later discovered her dismembered body.

Police reports indicate that Mukti fled to West Bengal shortly after the murder. Allegedly, he confessed to the crime in a phone call with his brother, urging him to leave Bengaluru as well. Upon reaching West Bengal, Mukti switched off his phone, complicating efforts to locate him. However, investigators tracked his phone records and found multiple conversations between him and Mahalakshmi leading up to the murder.

A police team has been dispatched to West Bengal to apprehend Mukti, who is believed to be evading capture by not using a phone.

Mahalakshmi had relocated to Bengaluru nine months prior, leaving her husband due to family issues. Initially working in a sales shop, she became close to Mukti at the fashion factory. However, their once-friendly relationship deteriorated when Mahalakshmi began a new romantic involvement, which outraged Mukti and ultimately led to her tragic demise.



The police are piecing together the events surrounding Mahalakshmi’s death. Preliminary reports from the post-mortem examination revealed that her body had been dismembered into 59 parts, with evidence suggesting she may have been suffocated or poisoned before being cut up. Investigators are also examining fingerprints found at the scene, raising questions about whether Mukti acted alone or if others were involved in this brutal act.

