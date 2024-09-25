Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru murder: Probe reveals Mahalakshmi's colleague chops her over love affair, flees to West Bengal

    Bengaluru police have identified Mukti Ranjan Roy as the suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman. Their relationship deteriorated into a love triangle, leading to her dismemberment. Mukti fled to West Bengal after allegedly confessing to the crime.

    Bengaluru murder Probe reveals Mahalakshmi colleague chops her over love affair flees to West Bengal vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    The Bengaluru police have identified Mukti Ranjan Roy as the primary suspect in the gruesome murder of Mahalakshmi, a Nepalese woman residing in Vyalikaval. Mukti, who worked alongside Mahalakshmi at a fashion factory, allegedly killed her following a heated dispute over their romantic relationship.

    Originally from Odisha, Mukti Ranjan had settled in the Hebbagodi area and commuted daily to a fashion store in Malleswaram, where Mahalakshmi was also employed. Their relationship soured when Mahalakshmi began seeing another man, leading to frequent arguments. This escalating tension is believed to have culminated in her horrific murder.

    Bengaluru murder: Suspect from Odisha fled to West Bengal after killing woman; Phone switched off

    On September 1, both Mahalakshmi and Mukti were seen at work together. However, the following day, Mahalakshmi went missing. She had intended to take a week off to visit her mother in Nelamangala and had even informed her family of her plans. Concern for her well-being grew when she did not respond to their calls, and tragically, her family later discovered her dismembered body.

    Police reports indicate that Mukti fled to West Bengal shortly after the murder. Allegedly, he confessed to the crime in a phone call with his brother, urging him to leave Bengaluru as well. Upon reaching West Bengal, Mukti switched off his phone, complicating efforts to locate him. However, investigators tracked his phone records and found multiple conversations between him and Mahalakshmi leading up to the murder.

    A police team has been dispatched to West Bengal to apprehend Mukti, who is believed to be evading capture by not using a phone. 

    Mahalakshmi had relocated to Bengaluru nine months prior, leaving her husband due to family issues. Initially working in a sales shop, she became close to Mukti at the fashion factory. However, their once-friendly relationship deteriorated when Mahalakshmi began a new romantic involvement, which outraged Mukti and ultimately led to her tragic demise.

    Mahalakshmi murder case: Bengaluru Police identify prime suspect in chilling crime

    The police are piecing together the events surrounding Mahalakshmi’s death. Preliminary reports from the post-mortem examination revealed that her body had been dismembered into 59 parts, with evidence suggesting she may have been suffocated or poisoned before being cut up. Investigators are also examining fingerprints found at the scene, raising questions about whether Mukti acted alone or if others were involved in this brutal act.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Leopard roaming Electronic City captured in cage residents relieved vkp

    Bengaluru: Leopard roaming Electronic City captured, residents relieved

    Lokayutka raid in Bengaluru excise office liquor bottles marijuana packet cover seized vkp

    Lokayukta seizes liquor bottles, marijuana packet covers during raid at Bengaluru's Excise office

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Karnataka MUDA Scam: CM Siddaramaiah rules out resignation amid allegations

    Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC order in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Big conspiracy against CM Siddaramaiah': Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar on HC ruling in MUDA land scam

    Karnataka BJP tweet asks CM Siddaramaiah to resign after High Court allows prosecution in MUDA land scam vkp

    'Respect Constitution, resign': BJP urges CM Siddaramaiah as HC orders prima facie into MUDA land scam case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: first prize Rs 1 crore winner list, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Tirupati Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts RBA

    Tirupati's Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report anr

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    Nita Ambani reveals if not Mukesh Ambani, she would date THIS powerful man RKK

    Nita Ambani reveals if not Mukesh Ambani, she would date THIS powerful man

    Bengaluru Leopard roaming Electronic City captured in cage residents relieved vkp

    Bengaluru: Leopard roaming Electronic City captured, residents relieved

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon