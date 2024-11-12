Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing two colleagues in drunken dispute, just 10 months after jail release

In Bengaluru, K Suresh, 35, was arrested for allegedly killing two senior colleagues during a drunken brawl at a bus service centre. Known for his low profile, Suresh, who recently finished a prison sentence, was tracked down by police with help from his relatives.

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing two of his senior colleagues during a drunken altercation at a private bus service centre in Singahalli, Bagalur. The accused, K Suresh, also known as Shashi, is a resident of Uttarahalli and worked as an attendant in the washing unit of the service centre.

The incident took place around midnight on Friday, inside a restroom where Suresh reportedly assaulted his colleagues, Nagesh and Manje Gowda, both in their 50s. According to police, the altercation escalated quickly, leading Suresh to fatally attack the two men. Nagesh, one of the victims, had a criminal past, including a 2010 double murder case in Subramanyapura where he was initially acquitted, as well as a conviction in an attempt-to-murder case that saw him serve 12 years in prison.



A senior police officer explained that Nagesh’s past involved violent acts. "He was arrested in 2010 for the murder of two construction workers after robbing them of Rs 480. After securing bail in 2012, he was again arrested for attempt to murder and attempted rape," the officer shared. In that incident, a dispute over plucking guava fruit from a property led to a violent confrontation where Nagesh allegedly attacked a man and attempted to assault a woman, for which he was convicted and served a decade in prison with an additional fine of Rs 35,000.

Though his prison sentence concluded in 2023, Nagesh’s inability to pay the fine initially delayed his release. In an unexpected turn, a Kannada movie actor sponsored the fine, allowing him to walk free in January this year. After his release, Suresh took up work as a loader at City Market for several weeks before securing a job at the bus service centre, where he also resided, reported TOI.



Suresh’s arrest was swift after the daughter of one of the victims filed a police complaint naming him as a suspect. With no mobile phone or electronic trail to follow, police initially faced difficulty locating him. A visit to his sister’s home in Uttarahalli confirmed he wasn’t there. Investigators then took his brother-in-law to City Market, where after some effort, they found Suresh near a wholesale shop and took him into custody.

Police described Suresh as a loner. With no known family ties aside from his sister, he avoided mobile phones and electronic gadgets, keeping a low profile.

