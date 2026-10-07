A Bengaluru content creator sparked an online debate by advising professionals earning less than 100,000 rupees monthly to avoid moving to the city. She cited exorbitant real estate prices, with extremely expensive homes and high monthly rents, concluding the city is unaffordable for the middle class.

Bengaluru has long been seen as one of India’s biggest magnets for professionals, but a woman’s blunt take on the city’s cost of living has sparked a fresh debate online. In a video shared on Instagram, Bengaluru-based creator Atreyee argued that people earning less than Rs 1 lakh a month should reconsider moving to the city, pointing to expensive homes, high rents and the financial pressures faced by middle-class families.

“If you don't earn a minimum of 1 lakh monthly, then please don't come to Bangalore. I know this might be a bit controversial, but truly, if you don't earn a minimum of 1 lakh, don't come to Bangalore,” she said.

Atreyee based her argument largely on Bengaluru’s property market. She said owning a home remains a dream for many middle-class families, but claimed that even the starting price for a house in the city is around Rs 2 crore. According to her, those looking for homes in better localities or gated societies could end up spending Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore.

Watch the viral video here:

“Because as middle class, we all have a small dream, that we will have our own house,” she said, adding that this aspiration has become increasingly difficult amid Bengaluru’s property prices.

Renting, she argued, does not necessarily provide an inexpensive alternative. Atreyee claimed that a 2 BHK apartment in a residential society can cost around Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000 a month. She also said that those opting for an independent house outside a gated community could still face rent of around Rs 30,000 or more.

Her conclusion was even more striking: “So basically, Bengaluru is definitely not for middle-class people. Truly. Bengaluru is only for those people who are earning Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh in a month.”

The video quickly drew attention online, with reactions split between people who agreed with her assessment and those who felt the advice was exaggerated. One user argued that people do not necessarily need to own a house in Bengaluru and could instead buy property in another city or on the outskirts.

Another commenter pushed back against the idea of setting a minimum salary for moving to Bengaluru, saying: “A junior has to start somewhere. They shouldn't listen to this advice at all.” The user suggested that young professionals should focus on building their skills and growing their careers rather than immediately targeting a Rs 3 lakh monthly income or an expensive home.

The discussion highlights a familiar Bengaluru dilemma: while the city continues to attract professionals with jobs and opportunities, rising housing costs have made affordability a major concern. Atreyee’s comments are personal views shared on social media, and the figures cited in her video have not been independently verified.