Bengaluru: Infosys employees to get direct access to Yellow line's Konappana Agrahara station via metro plaza

Infosys' Electronics City campus now has a metro plaza connecting directly to the Konappana Agrahara station on the Yellow Line. Funded by Infosys Foundation, the station features advanced facilities and links via a 372-metre flyover. It opens in mid-2025, benefiting 20,000 commuters.

Employees at Infosys' Electronics City campus will soon benefit from direct access to the metro with the completion of the Yellow Line from RV Road to Bommasandra. To facilitate this, a metro plaza has been established within the Infosys campus, providing seamless connectivity to the Konappana Agrahara metro station.

The now-functional metro plaza directly links the Infosys campus to the metro station, which was funded by the Infosys Foundation. "Employees will need to swipe their cards at this plaza to enter or exit the campus and can directly access the metro station," sources revealed.



The station and the campus are connected by a 372-metre flyover, ensuring smooth and secure transit for employees. "The Metro Plaza, funded by Infosys, enhances security and convenience for employees commuting via metro," the source added. The station also has a separate entrance for the general public, catering to broader commuter needs.

Although the Yellow Line was initially slated to open in December 2021, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has now scheduled its inauguration for the second quarter of 2025, as the first train from Titagarh Rail Systems is expected to arrive in January 2025.

The Infosys Foundation has invested ₹115 crore into the Konappana Agrahara metro station, with ₹100 crore allocated for construction and ₹15 crore for platform screen doors. The station boasts advanced features, including half-height platform screen doors, an artistic façade, and dedicated exhibition spaces. It is also expected to receive green certification from the Indian Green Building Council.



The station is projected to handle around 18,000 to 20,000 daily commuters. The entire Yellow Line is expected to see a ridership of 1.75 to 2 lakh passengers per day. Meanwhile, Infosys' sprawling 81-acre green campus in Electronics City will house 15,000 to 20,000 tech professionals.

As part of its commitment, Infosys Foundation will oversee the maintenance and management of the metro station for the next 30 years, ensuring a world-class commuting experience for both its employees and the public.

