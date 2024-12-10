Bengaluru: BMRCL to name Bommasandra metro station after Delta Electronics for 30 years

BMRCL and Delta Electronics India signed an agreement for the construction of the Bommasandra Metro Station, with Delta paying Rs 55 crore for naming rights over 30 years. BMRCL plans limited two-wheeler parking at 13 Yellow Line stations, raising concerns over future capacity issues, especially at interchange stations.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Private Limited signed an agreement on Monday for the construction of the Bommasandra Metro Station. As part of this deal, Delta Electronics will pay Rs 55 crore to BMRCL and, in return, will have the right to name the station after the company for the next 30 years.

This agreement marks the third such deal for the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro. Earlier, BMRCL signed agreements with the Infosys Foundation for the Konappana Agrahara Metro Station and the Biocon Foundation for the Hebbagodi Metro Station. Delta Electronics, having already paid Rs 10 crore, will pay a total of Rs 65 crore to BMRCL for the Bommasandra station naming rights.



In addition to these naming rights, BMRCL has announced plans to provide parking facilities at 13 of the 16 stations along the Yellow Line, which will connect to Electronic City. However, the parking facilities will only be available for two-wheelers, and there is limited space for them. The total parking capacity across the 13 stations is only for 2,690 bikes.



Tech professionals, who are major users of the metro line, are likely to face issues due to this limited parking space. The parking facilities at interchange stations are expected to be especially problematic in the future. The interchange stations on the Yellow Line include the RV Road station, the Jayadeva station on the Pink Line, and the Reshme Mandali station on the Blue Line.

For example, the Electronic City station will have space for 980 bikes, while the RV Road interchange station has provision for only 223 vehicles. As the metro's popularity grows, parking space at these key stations may become a major concern.

