Bengaluru: BMRCL to name Bommasandra metro station after Delta Electronics for 30 years

BMRCL and Delta Electronics India signed an agreement for the construction of the Bommasandra Metro Station, with Delta paying Rs 55 crore for naming rights over 30 years. BMRCL plans limited two-wheeler parking at 13 Yellow Line stations, raising concerns over future capacity issues, especially at interchange stations.

Bengaluru: BMRCL to name Bommasandra metro station after Delta Electronics for 30 years vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Delta Electronics India Private Limited signed an agreement on Monday for the construction of the Bommasandra Metro Station. As part of this deal, Delta Electronics will pay Rs 55 crore to BMRCL and, in return, will have the right to name the station after the company for the next 30 years.

This agreement marks the third such deal for the Yellow Line of the Namma Metro. Earlier, BMRCL signed agreements with the Infosys Foundation for the Konappana Agrahara Metro Station and the Biocon Foundation for the Hebbagodi Metro Station. Delta Electronics, having already paid Rs 10 crore, will pay a total of Rs 65 crore to BMRCL for the Bommasandra station naming rights.

Bengaluru metro sets record with 9.2 lakh commuters in a single day!

In addition to these naming rights, BMRCL has announced plans to provide parking facilities at 13 of the 16 stations along the Yellow Line, which will connect to Electronic City. However, the parking facilities will only be available for two-wheelers, and there is limited space for them. The total parking capacity across the 13 stations is only for 2,690 bikes.

Bengaluru: Namma metro’s Blue line likely to be opened in two phases

Tech professionals, who are major users of the metro line, are likely to face issues due to this limited parking space. The parking facilities at interchange stations are expected to be especially problematic in the future. The interchange stations on the Yellow Line include the RV Road station, the Jayadeva station on the Pink Line, and the Reshme Mandali station on the Blue Line.

For example, the Electronic City station will have space for 980 bikes, while the RV Road interchange station has provision for only 223 vehicles. As the metro's popularity grows, parking space at these key stations may become a major concern.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt declares holiday on December 11 to mourn former CM SM Krishna's passing vkp

Karnataka govt declares holiday on December 11 to mourn former CM SM Krishna's passing

Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids across 6 districts including Bengaluru

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92 AJR

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna, architect of Bengaluru's IT boom, passes away at 92

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest vkp

Bengaluru: UP man commits suicide over depression in Marathahalli, hangs 'justice is due' note on chest

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years vkp

Karnataka HC upholds husband's divorce petition as wife refuses to cosummate marriage for 7 years

Recent Stories

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru' vkp

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna: A political stalwart and architect of 'Brand Bengaluru'

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision AJR

Salary to be paid in installments from NEXT month: Why Nabanna made sudden decision

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024 NTI

Salman Khan to Amitabh Bachchan: Highest paid Indian TV hosts of 2024

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey shk

'Would never take such inhuman step': YesMadam says 'no one was fired', posts were planned on stress survey

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon