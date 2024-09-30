Is Bengaluru haven for terrorists? Police arrest Pakistani militant following ULFA terrorist's capture

Bengaluru police arrested four foreign nationals, including a Pakistani citizen, following the capture of a ULFA militant. The Pakistani, who illegally entered India, lived in Jigani with his family. These arrests raise concerns about Bengaluru potentially becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

The Bengaluru police have arrested four foreign nationals, including a Pakistani citizen, based on information provided by the Central Intelligence Agency. This comes just days after the arrest of a suspected ULFA militant, raising concerns about the presence of militants in Bengaluru.

The Pakistani national, who had been living with his family in an apartment near Jigani, was arrested alongside three Bangladeshi nationals during a night operation. This raid was conducted following intelligence reports that Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals had illegally entered India.



The Pakistani national's story is one of illegal migration. Initially, there was confusion regarding his religious identity, which led him to leave his country. After fleeing Pakistan, he took refuge in Bangladesh, where he met and married a Bangladeshi woman. In 2014, the couple illegally crossed into India and settled in Delhi.

Using local contacts, the Pakistani national managed to obtain an Aadhaar card, driving license, and even a passport, posing as an Indian citizen. The family lived in Delhi until 2018, after which they relocated to Bengaluru. Since then, the couple, along with their two children, had been living in Jigani undetected.



However, the Central Intelligence Agency uncovered their presence, and based on their information, Bengaluru police arrested the foreign nationals. The case is now registered at Jigani Police Station, and investigations are underway.

Is Bengaluru safe haven for terrorists?

The arrest of these foreign nationals follows the capture of Girish Bora, alias Gautam, a suspected ULFA militant. Bora had been living in Jigani, Anekal Taluk, under a false identity after planting five IED bombs in Guwahati in August. He was employed at a private company in Jigani. His capture by the Assam NIA team, followed by the arrest of the Pakistani national, has raised alarming questions about whether Bengaluru is becoming a safe hideout for terrorists.

