AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: Hyderabad and Warangal sizzle, Vijayawada the hottest; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for scorching heat! Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada temperatures and real feel. Stay safe and hydrated!

AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 19 will be hot and sunny. While Hyderabad and Warangal will experience intense heat, Vijayawada will be among the hottest regions, with temperatures exceeding 39°C.



Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 21°C

Real Feel Temperature: 38°C

It is advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Max Temperature: 32°C

Min Temperature: 25°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

The afternoon breeze may offer some relief, but sun protection is still essential.

Warangal

Max Temperature: 37°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 37°C

Residents should stay indoors during peak hours and take precautions against the heat.

Max Temperature: 39°C

Min Temperature: 22°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40°C

Vijayawada will be the hottest city in the region, with a real feel of 40°C. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, wear light clothing, and stay hydrated.

