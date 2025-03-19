user
user

AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: Hyderabad and Warangal sizzle, Vijayawada the hottest; check updates here

AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana brace for scorching heat! Hyderabad, Warangal, Vijayawada temperatures and real feel. Stay safe and hydrated!

Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 7:05 AM IST

AP and Telangana Weather, March 19: The weather across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on March 19 will be hot and sunny. While Hyderabad and Warangal will experience intense heat, Vijayawada will be among the hottest regions, with temperatures exceeding 39°C.
 

Hyderabad
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 21°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
WIt is advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Also read: SUMMER Bike Care: Battery to Brakes-Essential Tips to Prevent Costly Breakdowns

Visakhapatnam
Max Temperature: 32°C
Min Temperature: 25°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
The afternoon breeze may offer some relief, but sun protection is still essential.


article_image3

Warangal
Max Temperature: 37°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 37°C
Residents should stay indoors during peak hours and take precautions against the heat.

Also read: Lemon to Sugarcane juice: 5 Refreshing drinks for summer for hydration

Vijayawada
Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Vijayawada will be the hottest city in the region, with a real feel of 40°C. People are advised to avoid outdoor activities in the afternoon, wear light clothing, and stay hydrated.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Man gets 10 years sentence for sexually assaulting mentally challenged boy dmn

Man gets 10 years sentence for sexually assaulting mentally challenged boy

Supreme Court judges to visit Manipur relief camps, review legal and humanitarian support for riot victims ddr

Supreme Court judges to visit Manipur relief camps, review legal and humanitarian support for riot victims

Bihar SHOCKER! 80-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Gopalganj, daughter-in-law recounts brutal ordeal (WATCH) ddr

Bihar SHOCKER! 80-year-old Dalit woman gang-raped in Gopalganj, daughter-in-law recounts brutal ordeal (WATCH)

Why did Rahul, Priyanka miss Mahakumbh? BJP's Jagdambika Pal seeks answers from Congress dmn

Why did Rahul, Priyanka miss Mahakumbh? BJP's Jagdambika Pal seeks answers from Congress

Karnataka Revenue department clears encroachments near HD Kumaraswamy's farmhouse ddr

Encroachment row: Karnataka govt begins land clearance near Kumaraswamy's farmhouse

Recent Stories

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Surat faces heat risk iwh

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, Surat faces heat risk

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur; warm day in Mumbai iwh

Maharashtra Weather Forecast, March 19: Scorching heat in Pune and Nagpur; warm day in Mumbai

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 19: Sunny skies, warm sunshine; rising heat on the horizon iwh

Delhi Weather Forecast, March 19: Sunny skies, warm sunshine; rising heat on the horizon

Horoscope today Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 19, 2025 for all zodiac signs gcw

Horoscope today Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of March 19, 2025 for all zodiac signs

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon