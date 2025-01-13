Fire breaks out at Tirumala Laddu distribution counter days after Tirupati stampede tragedy (WATCH)

A massive fire broke out at the laddu distribution counter at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on Monday afternoon.

A massive fire broke out at the laddu distribution counter at the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati on Monday afternoon. The temple administration responded promptly, initiating firefighting efforts to contain the blaze.

The incident occurred during the ongoing 10-day Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, which has attracts hundreds of devotees daily from across the country.

Also read: Land scam in UP's Sambhal: 'Fake will' used to sell 114 plots near 150-year-old stepwell, dupe buyers

The temple is already on heightened alert following a stampede on January 8, that left six people dead and nearly 40 injured. The stampede occurred near Bairagi Patteda, close to MGM School in Tirupati, as devotees rushed to secure tickets for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

Latest Videos