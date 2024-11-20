Bengaluru minors perform dangerous scooter stunt, netizens SHOCKED | Watch viral video

A viral video of two men performing a dangerous scooter stunt in Bengaluru has raised alarms about road safety and disregard for traffic laws. The incident, involving a minor performing a wheelie in traffic, prompted calls for strict police action and highlighted the growing trend of reckless driving for social media.

In India, there has been an alarming increase in incidences of careless driving and dangerous road stunts, mostly for social media reel films. Road safety is seriously threatened by this concerning trend, which endangers motorists, pedestrians, and spectators. A startling video of two young people—one of them was a minor—doing a risky scooter stunt on a busy route in Bengaluru's Banashankari 2nd Stage neighborhood recently went viral on social media.

The duo can be seen performing a sit-down wheelie in the middle of traffic in the video, which was posted by @karnatakaportf. Despite the recorder's attempts to warn them, the guys look back and go on with their risky ride.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the video was captioned: "A small child was observed performing a wheelie on the road, posing a significant risk not only to themselves but also to the safety of others in the vicinity. The incident took place in Banashankari 2nd Stage, near Monotype, at approximately 8:22 PM. The vehicle involved was registered with the number KA01 V 5613. Such reckless behavior on public roads is highly dangerous and can lead to accidents. It is crucial for parents and guardians to ensure that children are not allowed to engage in such unsafe activities, especially on public streets."

Road safety issues and the blatant disrespect for traffic laws have been raised by the unsettling video. Bengaluru Traffic Police responded to the video by tagging Banashankari Traffic Police to investigate. A number of online users called on the police to respond strictly.

''@blrcitytraffic pls seize the vehicle and penalise his parents so much that tis kid gets hit by his father every day.'' Another commented, "Kindly take action against these ppl as they are posing a threat to pedestrians and fellow riders! If possible seize the vehicle and cancel their Driving Licence as well." another X user said.

