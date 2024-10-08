Bengaluru CEO Anuradha Tiwari reinforces 'Brahmin genes' stance with controversial car stickers

Bengaluru-based CEO Anuradha Tiwari has ignited yet another wave of controversy with her recent decision to brand her car with “Brahmin genes” stickers.

Bengaluru-based CEO Anuradha Tiwari has ignited yet another wave of controversy with her recent decision to brand her car with “Brahmin genes” stickers. Tiwari, the head of the content writing company JustBurstOut, took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her latest branding, accompanied by a caption that celebrates her identity.

“Just got my car stamped with #BrahminGenes. Born of wisdom, built on strength, and a torchbearer of Hinduism. Proud to be a Brahmin,” Tiwari posted, sharing two images of her red vehicle adorned with stickers featuring the phrase “Brahmin genes.” The stickers prominently display illustrations of the sacred Om, along with images of books and an arm flexing muscles, symbolizing her pride in her heritage.

Tiwari's bold statement is reminiscent of a previous controversy in August, when she posted a picture captioned “Brahmin genes,” which garnered mixed reactions from the public. This time, her remarks sparked a flurry of responses, with many users criticizing her for promoting casteism through her social media activity.

The backlash was swift. Social media users expressed their disapproval, highlighting the potential dangers of glorifying caste identities. Shailesh Kushwaha, a user on X, commented, “The irony, she is presenting herself as a torchbearer of Hinduism with #BrahminGenes. The torch bearers of Hinduism do not show caste supremacy. They talk about the entire Hindu society. In the name of this fake caste pride, you can fool only people like you, not everyone.”

Another user, Isha, stated, “I'm also a Brahmin, but I don't flex my caste for reach and fame on social media. Caste divides Hindus.”

Critics further questioned the wisdom of branding a car with controversial views, pointing out the potential for unintended consequences. One person remarked, “It’s so stupid to mark your car—something that you leave unattended in broad daylight—with stickers of your identity & views.”

"This deep Castesim has to die down in India, Else even after 5 generations, this kind of Madness will prevail. Hinduism today is all about Just casteism," remarked a third user on X.

A fourth irked user stated, "I'm also a Brahmin,but I don't flex my Caste for reach and fame on social media. Caste divides Hindus. You had enough, it's time to mute your account."

