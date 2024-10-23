Bengaluru: CCB police rescue 12 girls during raid on prostitution racket

In a five-month operation, Bengaluru's CCB, NGOs, and local police rescued 12 minor girls from prostitution rings. Authorities arrested 26 pimps and five customers. The rescued girls were sent to rehabilitation, while the public was urged to report any prostitution-related activities to the police.

In a joint operation, the Central Crime Branch (CCB), non-governmental organizations, and local police launched a crackdown on prostitution rings across various parts of Bengaluru, rescuing 12 minor girls from trafficking.

Over the past five months, the operation was carried out across 11 different areas of the city, targeting those involved in running prostitution rackets. The girls, aged between 14 and 17 years, were rescued during these raids. Among the victims were several foreign nationals. Authorities have arrested 26 pimps and five customers, who have been remanded in judicial custody.



Bengaluru: CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend

The rescued girls have been handed over to the Social Welfare Department’s rehabilitation centre for care and recovery, according to officials.

Public urged to report

Bengaluru: CCB police name Telugu actress Hema in 1086-page chargesheet in E-city rave party case

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand has called on the public to report any information about prostitution activities in the city. Citizens are encouraged to contact the Police Control Room at 112, the Women's Protection Division of the CCB, or their nearest police station if they come across any such illegal operations. The commissioner has urged for public cooperation to help dismantle the prostitution network entirely.

This initiative aims to eliminate the trafficking of young girls and protect them from exploitation, stressing the importance of community involvement in the fight against such criminal activities.

Latest Videos