    Bengaluru: CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend

    CCB police arrested Nigerian national Michael DK Okoli and his girlfriend, Sahana, after seizing illegal drugs worth ₹1.5 crore, including MDMA crystal. They sourced drugs from Mumbai and Delhi, selling to tech professionals and students in Bengaluru, highlighting ongoing drug trafficking issues in the city.

    Bengaluru CCB police seize MDMA drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore from Nigerian man and girlfriend vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 24, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 24, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    CCB police have seized illegal substances valued at Rs 1.5 crore during a significant crackdown on drug trafficking. The operation led to the arrest of a Nigerian national, Michael DK Okoli (41), and his girlfriend, Sahana (25), who was involved in purchasing drugs at low prices from peddlers in other states and selling them in Bengaluru. Among the seized items were 50 grams of MDMA crystal, three mobile phones, and a weighing scale.

    The arrests occurred after the CCB interrogated a foreign drug dealer captured in a recent operation. Information provided during the dealer's questioning led to the apprehension of Okoli and Sahana. Michael Okoli arrived in India from Nigeria six years ago on a business visa but has been living in the city illegally since his visa expired.

    Bengaluru: Drugs seized from actor Darshan’s friend during Parappana Agrahara jail raid

    The probe revealed that the couple was procuring drugs from foreign drug peddlers based in Mumbai and Delhi at lower prices, then selling them at inflated rates to tech professionals, students, and addicts in Bengaluru. Michael had been residing in a rented property in Balaji Layout, Yarappanahalli, a rural area in Bengaluru.

    Bengaluru: CCB police name Telugu actress Hema in 1086-page chargesheet in E-city rave party case

    Previously, Okoli lived in a rented accommodation in KR Puram, while Sahana, who was employed in a private firm, resided next door. Their paths crossed during this time, and they eventually fell in love, leading to them living together in Balaji Layout for the past year and a half. Investigators indicated that Sahana actively participated in Michael's drug-selling business, targeting software engineers, students, and personal acquaintances as her clientele.

    The CCB’s efforts underline the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in Bengaluru, as the authorities remain vigilant in their operations to dismantle drug networks that exploit the city's youth. 

