Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation plans to extend the Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara, adding 3.14 km and improving connectivity. If safety tests are successful, the new route will open in early October. The Yellow Line extension is also expected by year-end.

Exciting news for metro commuters in the Madavara area! The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is preparing to extend its metro service from Nagasandra to Madavara. If safety tests are completed, the extended route is expected to open in the first week of October.

The new line will stretch 3.14 kilometres, adding to the existing green corridor that spans 30.32 kilometres from Nagasandra to Silk Institute. This extension is part of a major project that involves a total investment of 298.65 crores.



Bengaluru: Ring road metro to face delays as BMRCL explores double-decker system; Feasibility report awaited

Currently, the road extension from Nagasandra to Madavara measures 33.46 kilometres. The introduction of this new metro line is anticipated to provide a significant boost in connectivity and convenience for commuters in the region. Stay tuned for further updates as the launch date approaches.



Bengaluru: Service disruption along Green Line metro from tomorrow due to signalling tests; Read on

The BMRCL had recently conducted signalling and safety tests in August along this route. The tests resulted in significant disruptions along Namma metro's Green Line between the Peenya industry and Nagasandra. Namma Metro's footfall is likely to increase after the launch of the extended route. Recently, the metro recorded the highest footfall of 9.17 lakh passengers in a single day on August 14.

Along with this, BMRCL has said that the Yellow line from RV Road to Bommasandra is undergoing safety tests and it is likely to be launched by year-end.

Latest Videos