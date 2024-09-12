Bengaluru: Youth mischievously presses emergency button in metro for 'fun'; fined Rs 5000 for 10-minute halt

In Bengaluru, 21-year-old Hemanth Kumar halted Namma Metro services for 10 minutes by activating the emergency trip system (ETS) as a prank. He was fined Rs 5,000 and apprehended at Cubbon Park. The incident disrupted services for many passengers.

In Bengaluru, a 21-year-old passenger caused a 10-minute halt in Namma Metro services on the Purple Line by activating the emergency trip system (ETS) on Tuesday. Hemanth Kumar, from Viveknagar, reportedly pressed the ETS button for fun at 4:20 PM, leading to a suspension of power supply to the third rail system at MG Road station.

After triggering the ETS, Kumar waited at the platform for nearly 10 minutes before boarding a train to the next station, Cubbon Park. Metro security staff reviewed surveillance footage, identified the suspect, and tracked him to Cubbon Park. He was apprehended as the train arrived at the station.



A Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson explained that the prank disrupted services for many passengers. The ETS, intended for emergencies and maintenance, had to be reset, causing delays. The security team tracked Kumar’s movements through the camera footage and caught him on the train.



Kumar admitted to activating the ETS button as a joke. Following the incident, he was fined Rs 5,000 as per Metro regulations. Initially unable to pay, his parents were later contacted, and they settled the fine.

With nearly 800,000 passengers using the Metro daily, even brief service interruptions can cause significant inconvenience. The ETS is designed to cut power in emergencies, such as when passengers fall onto the tracks or during other critical situations. Last month, the ETS was activated at Byappanahalli after a young boy accidentally fell onto the tracks while playing.

