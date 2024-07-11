Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

The dengue outbreak escalates with 293 new cases on Wednesday, totalling 7,840 cases this year. Hospitals treat 358 patients, including 100 new cases. The death toll is seven. The High Court has filed a PIL, demanding a detailed response from the state's Chief Secretary and Health Department Secretary by July 23 on dengue control measures.

The dengue outbreak in the state continues to escalate, with 293 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 7,840 this year.

Hospitals are currently treating 358 individuals for dengue fever, including 100 of the new cases reported on Wednesday. Throughout the year, 58,534 blood samples have been tested, and 7,840 people have been diagnosed with dengue. The official death toll stands at seven. On Wednesday alone, 1,874 people were tested, with 293 testing positive for dengue. Among these cases, dengue has been confirmed in two children under the age of one.



High Court questions state’s Dengue control measures

Taking serious note of the rising dengue cases, including those in Bengaluru, the High Court has taken a proactive step by filing a voluntary public interest litigation (PIL). Emphasizing the fundamental right to live in a healthy environment, Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind have initiated the proceedings.

On Wednesday, the court issued an urgent notice to the state's Chief Secretary and the Health Department Secretary. They have been directed to submit a detailed response by July 23, outlining the measures taken to control the dengue outbreak.

