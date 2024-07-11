Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures

    The dengue outbreak escalates with 293 new cases on Wednesday, totalling 7,840 cases this year. Hospitals treat 358 patients, including 100 new cases. The death toll is seven. The High Court has filed a PIL, demanding a detailed response from the state's Chief Secretary and Health Department Secretary by July 23 on dengue control measures.

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: High Court files voluntary PIL, issues notice to govt on relief measures vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    The dengue outbreak in the state continues to escalate, with 293 new cases confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 7,840 this year. 

    Hospitals are currently treating 358 individuals for dengue fever, including 100 of the new cases reported on Wednesday. Throughout the year, 58,534 blood samples have been tested, and 7,840 people have been diagnosed with dengue. The official death toll stands at seven. On Wednesday alone, 1,874 people were tested, with 293 testing positive for dengue. Among these cases, dengue has been confirmed in two children under the age of one.

    Karnataka Dengue outbreak: Over 400 cases recorded in Bengaluru in 4 days, vaccine demand rises

    High Court questions state’s Dengue control measures

    Taking serious note of the rising dengue cases, including those in Bengaluru, the High Court has taken a proactive step by filing a voluntary public interest litigation (PIL). Emphasizing the fundamental right to live in a healthy environment, Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind have initiated the proceedings. 

    On Wednesday, the court issued an urgent notice to the state's Chief Secretary and the Health Department Secretary. They have been directed to submit a detailed response by July 23, outlining the measures taken to control the dengue outbreak.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2024, 9:59 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After ED raids Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences across Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: After ED raids, Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences’ across Karnataka

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan appeals to court for home-cooked food amid alleged weight loss rumours

    Valmiki corporation scam ED arrests former minister Nagendra PA in Bengaluru vkp

    Valmiki Corporation scam: ED arrests former minister Nagendra’s close aide in Bengaluru

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes vkp

    National SC commission issues notice to Karnataka Congress govt over SC, ST fund misuse on guarantee schemes

    Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Strict action against roadside litters in Bengaluru, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Recent Stories

    Nita Ambani looks REGAL in red for 'Mata Ki Chowki' [PHOTOS] ATG

    Nita Ambani looks REGAL in red for 'Mata Ki Chowki' [PHOTOS]

    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year anr

    Alarming! Cyber crime rate surges in Kerala's Idukki; Over 700 cases reported in 6 months this year

    From house, car, to separate office: WhatsApp chat reveals trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's demands AJR

    From house, car, to separate office: WhatsApp chat reveals trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's demands

    Bhabhi Sloka Ambani attends Anant, Radhika Mehendi in golden saree ATG

    'Bhabhi' Sloka Ambani attends Anant, Radhika Mehendi in golden saree

    After ED raids Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences across Karnataka vkp

    BREAKING: After ED raids, Lokayuktha targets corrupt officials residences’ across Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon