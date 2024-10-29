Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges ELCITA over BBMP to fix Bengaluru roads

Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar Shaw urges Karnataka to let ELCITA handle Bengaluru’s road maintenance, citing its superior infrastructure management over BBMP contractors. Highlighting drainage issues, she contrasted Electronics City’s upkeep with city potholes. Entrepreneur Siva Narayanan also proposes a pothole-rating app.

Bengaluru, often hailed as India’s Silicon City, faces relentless public frustration due to its deteriorating infrastructure. Amidst rising complaints, Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has proposed an alternative approach for road repairs to address the city’s notorious pothole problem. The 71-year-old business icon has called on the Karnataka government to hand over Bengaluru’s road maintenance duties to the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA), moving away from the usual reliance on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) contractors.

Sharing her thoughts on the platform X (formerly Twitter), Shaw questioned the government’s preference for “poor quality contractors” over ELCITA’s reputed management capabilities, particularly in high-traffic zones. She directly addressed Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge, emphasizing that ELCITA’s expertise would be a more efficient solution for the city’s road repair and maintenance needs.



Shaw highlighted a key factor in Bengaluru’s road damage: standing water. She noted that inadequate drainage systems are the primary cause of road deterioration, as stagnant water contributes significantly to pothole formation. In contrast, she praised ELCITA’s infrastructure model, which has implemented 75 rainwater harvesting pits and a well-designed drainage network that helps minimize water runoff, especially during heavy rains.

In a comparative post, Shaw shared visuals of Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli area plagued by potholes and damaged roads, juxtaposed with the smooth, well-maintained roads of Electronics City under ELCITA’s administration. “It’s smart management,” she stated, pointing to the striking difference between the areas managed by BBMP and ELCITA.

What is ELCITA?

ELCITA is a statutory body that governs Electronics City, a 902-acre industrial township on Bengaluru’s outskirts, which is home to over 300 companies. Known as one of the largest electronics industrial parks in India, ELCITA has both municipal and tax authorities, enabling it to implement high-quality infrastructure management within its jurisdiction.



Meanwhile, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Siva Narayanan recently suggested an innovative solution to bring attention to the city’s pothole crisis. In a post on X, Narayanan announced plans for a mobile app allowing citizens to rate and review potholes, aiming to highlight areas needing urgent attention. He humorously commented on encountering a “7-star pothole,” noting the need for a platform to address neglected road conditions.

Just last month, BBMP identified 2,795 potholes across the city, with repair costs projected at ₹660 crore. However, the repairs remain pending, compounding the challenges on Bengaluru’s roads.

