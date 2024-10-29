BBMP plans to make Bengaluru parks, roundabouts available for public adoption

The BBMP has opened over 1,200 parks and roundabouts for adoption by individuals and organizations to enhance maintenance and development. Interested parties can register under the 'Namma Bengaluru, Nanna koduge' scheme, with applications due by November 15. More details are available on the BBMP website.

The Brihat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) has opened more than 1,200 parks, roundabouts, and road medians for adoption by private individuals and organizations. This initiative aims to enhance the maintenance and development of these green spaces, encouraging local participation in urban management.

In a recent press release from the BBMP, a total of 1,280 parks and roundabouts are being actively developed and maintained under the corporation's oversight. The BBMP is inviting interested parties to register for the adoption of parks, road dividers, and roundabouts through its 'Namma Bengaluru, Nanna koduge' and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy schemes.



Details regarding these policies are available on the BBMP's official website, [bbmp.gov.in](https://www.bbmp.gov.in). The BBMP's initiative has already attracted several citizens' groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) eager to take on the management and development of local parks and medians. These organizations can participate through the Community Involvement for Park Conservation Policy (CIPC-2024), which emphasizes the importance of community engagement in enhancing public spaces.



In the initial phase of this program, six organizations have successfully adopted parks and medians, demonstrating the community's interest in maintaining the city's green areas. The BBMP is now calling for more applications from organizations wishing to contribute to park conservation. Interested parties are requested to submit their applications to the office of the Deputy Director of Horticulture, located in Annex-03 Building, Ground Floor, Room No. 09, at the BBMP Central Office by November 15.

For further information, potential applicants can reach out to the Deputy Director of the Horticulture Department, Chandrasekhar, at 9535015189. Preeti Gehlot, the Special Commissioner of A.P.H.Y., highlighted the importance of community involvement in these efforts, stating that this initiative not only beautifies the city but also fosters a sense of ownership among its residents.

