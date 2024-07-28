Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: BBMP releases 'fix pothole' app to enhance road safety

    The Congress government launched the 'Fix Pothole' app to address Bengaluru's persistent pothole problem. This user-friendly app allows the public to report and photograph potholes using GPS, facilitating timely repairs. With features like complaint tracking and wide coverage, the initiative aims to improve road safety and avoid the shortcomings of previous efforts.

    In a bid to transform Bengaluru into a more livable city, the Congress government has launched the 'Fix Pothole' app. This initiative aims to address the city's persistent pothole problem by allowing the public to report and photograph potholes, facilitating their timely repair.

    Bengaluru, one of South India's major cities, has a growing population and increasing vehicular traffic. Ensuring well-maintained, pothole-free roads is the responsibility of the local governing body, Brihat Bangalore Mahanagara Palika (BBMP), and the government. Despite these efforts, every rainy season sees numerous accidents caused by potholes, leading to injuries and fatalities. To combat this, BBMP has developed the 'Fix Pothole' app, designed to close potholes within a month of the onset of the rainy season.

    Yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar unveiled the app, named 'Raste Gundi gamana' (Fix Pothole). Available on the Google Play Store, this app helps users accurately identify and report potholes using GPS. The app is gaining attention for its user-friendly features, allowing complainants to tag the exact location of the pothole, update old complaints, and file new ones using their mobile numbers. Any road pothole in Bengaluru, also known as Silicon City, can be reported through the app. The concerned authorities will then analyze and repair the reported pothole.

    The public hopes that this app will not meet the same fate as the previous 'Fix My Street' app, which was developed by BBMP three years ago. That app was initially available only to BBMP officers and police officers and was supposed to be opened to the public but never was, rendering it ineffective. Now, with the release of the 'Fix Pothole' app for public use, there is renewed hope that it will genuinely address people's concerns and improve road safety.

    Key features of the ‘fix pothole’ app:

    - User friendly interface: Allows easy reporting of potholes.
    - GPS integration: Accurately tags the location of potholes.
    - Complaint tracking: Users can update old complaints and file new ones.
    - Wide coverage: Any pothole in Bengaluru can be reported.
    - Mobile number registration: Facilitates easy registration and complaint submission.

    Video Icon