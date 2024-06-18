Bengaluru's first cashless parking facility in Gandhinagar set to be inaugurated on June 20

The new multi-storied parking building in Gandhinagar, managed by Prince Royal Parking Corporation, features Advanced Parking Technology and offers spaces for 600 cars and 750 bikes. With amenities like WiFi, EV charging stations, and a cashless payment system, it aims to resolve parking issues in Gandhinagar. BBMP will earn ₹1.50 crore annually from the contractors.

The multi-storied parking building in Gandhinagar, which has been vacant for many years, is finally ready for use. Boasting Advanced Parking Technology (APT), it is the first government parking building in the country with such advanced features. After years of lying in disrepair and struggling to find a contractor, the building is now managed by Prince Royal Parking Corporation, which has been awarded the maintenance contract and the responsibility for collecting parking charges.

With this new facility, parking issues in Gandhinagar and surrounding areas, including Majestic, will be significantly alleviated. The building offers parking space for 600 cars and 750 bikes. Additionally, there are reserved spaces for women and disabled persons, ensuring inclusivity and convenience for all users.

The parking facility features a cashless, unmanned advanced parking system. Parking fees can be paid through Fastag or UPI payment apps, with a cash option available for those without these tools. Upon entry, a photograph of the driver and vehicle is taken, and LEDs throughout the building display available parking spaces, reducing the hassle of finding a spot. The contracting firm has invested over ₹7 crore in this advanced technology.

Each of the three floors of the building is equipped with a WiFi system, and every floor has a separate charging station for electric vehicles. Additionally, there are toilets, clean drinking water units, and ambulances stationed on every floor. For safety, an SOS button is available on each floor, ensuring immediate assistance in emergencies.

A dedicated pick-up and drop-off service is available for those who park their vehicles and head to work. Three vehicles are allocated for this purpose, with routes to Vidhana Soudha, Chikkapet, BVK Iyengar Road, and Majestic railway station and bus station. The service runs every 15 minutes, ensuring convenient transportation for parkers.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will earn ₹1.50 crore annually from the contractors, with a 10% increase each year. Prince Royal Parking Company holds a 15-year lease to manage the facility and will collect parking fees, providing the stipulated revenue to BBMP.

Here is the detailed parking fee structure:

Two-wheeler rates:

- 0-1 hour: ₹15

- 1-2 hours: ₹25

- 2-4 hours: ₹40

- 4-6 hours: ₹55

- 6-8 hours: ₹70

- 8-10 hours: ₹85

- 10-12 hours: ₹100

Four-wheeler rates:

- 0-1 hour: ₹25

- 1-2 hours: ₹40

- 2-4 hours: ₹65

- 4-6 hours: ₹90

- 6-8 hours: ₹115

- 8-10 hours: ₹140

- 10-12 hours: ₹165

Kumar, Managing Director of Prince Royal Parking, expressed confidence that the parking issues in Gandhinagar and nearby areas, including Majestic, will be effectively resolved with the inauguration of this advanced facility. The Gandhinagar parking building, with its state-of-the-art features and services, is set to be a model for future government parking projects across the country.

The official inauguration is scheduled for June 20, marking a significant step forward in addressing the city's parking challenges with modern, efficient solutions.

