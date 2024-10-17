Chitradurga: 11-year-old boy dies after pack of street dogs attack in Rampura village

An 11-year-old boy, C. Mithun, from Rampura village in Chitradurga, was killed by stray dogs while returning from tuition. Despite receiving first aid and being shifted to VIMS Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The incident has sparked fear and anger in the village.

In a heart-wrenching incident, an 11-year-old boy named C. Mithun from Rampura village in Chitradurga was tragically killed by a pack of stray dogs on Kondapur Road on Wednesday. Mithun, a fifth-standard student, was returning home from tuition when three or four stray dogs viciously attacked him.

According to eyewitnesses, Mithun screamed for help but was unable to escape the dogs’ attack. He sustained severe injuries to his head, chest, hands, and legs. The critically injured boy was rushed to the Rampura Community Health Center for first aid and later shifted to VIMS Hospital in Bellary for advanced treatment. Unfortunately, Mithun succumbed to his injuries, leaving the entire village in shock and grief.



The attack occurred on Kondapur Road, a busy area connecting Rampura to nearby villages and the Andhra Pradesh border. However, due to heavy rain that day, the road was less crowded than usual. No one was present when the dogs attacked Mithun, leaving him helpless.

The tragic incident has shaken the village, with parents now afraid to send their children outdoors. The once-lively streets of Rampur have fallen silent, mourning the loss of a boy who was full of life and joy. Mithun's family is devastated, with the grief of his parents and relatives reaching unbearable levels as they grapple with the loss of their son.



Residents of Rampura have expressed frustration over the increasing number of stray dogs in the area. Several children have been injured in dog attacks over the past couple of years, with four or five such cases reported recently. Last month, two boys were bitten by monkeys, further heightening concerns over the lack of control over stray animals. Despite repeated complaints to the Gram Panchayat to address the stray dog menace, no effective action has been taken, according to locals.

Rampur police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the incident.

