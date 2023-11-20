Bengaluru: Why is the progress of 'Mallige Corridor' in Suburban Railway project so slow?

Bengaluru's Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara 'Mallige Corridor' faces a slow 12% completion rate over a year. Delays in pillars, bridges, and level crossings stall progress. Encroachments and clearance issues persist, raising concerns of a possible project extension beyond 2026. Urgent calls for faster work and adherence to interim deadlines echo among stakeholders and railway activists.

The Baiyappanahalli-Chikkabanavara 'Mallige Corridor' of the suburban railway project in Bengaluru has witnessed sluggish progress, with only 12 per cent of the work completed over the past year. Despite assurances from the Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Company (K-RAID) regarding the resolution of obstacles and a promised acceleration post-Diwali, the pace of work at the ground level doesn't reflect these claims.

The highly anticipated 'Mallige Corridor' project, set to span from Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara, aims to erect 400 pillars on an elevated route. However, the completion of the inaugural pillar (P-11) at Hebbal, marking the commencement of the project, has faced delays, missing its anticipated completion timeline by several months.



Commenced by L&T last December, the project, slated for a 26-month timeline, is progressing at a mere 1% completion rate per month. This sluggish pace has raised concerns among urban transport experts, who fear potential delays pushing the project beyond its 2026 deadline, possibly extending to 2030.

In terms of progress, the corridor's total construction spans 17.551 km. Presently, barrier construction is underway covering a 500-meter stretch from Chikkabanavara to Maidarhalli, inclusive of Lingarajpur, Lidkar Colony, and Maidarhalli. While civil work for barriers advances, the construction of 26 pillars near Hebbal is ongoing. Among the 53 mini-bridges earmarked for construction, only 4 have been completed, with work underway on 6 bridges between Hebbal and Kanaka Nagar stations.



Efforts to address level crossing issues include the construction of roads under bridges, particularly at Shampura Gate near Nagwara. Additionally, a barrier solution is underway for the Air Base, resolving land acquisition complexities at Jalahalli. To support the elevated route, a yard has been established at Gollahalli, facilitating the fabrication of U-girders.



Delays in occupation due to encroachments on land designated for railway tracks and stations by the South Western Railway Division have posed significant setbacks. Clearing these encroachments has been time-consuming. Moreover, the process of securing permissions for tree clearance and navigating contractual negotiations with the airbase has contributed to the project's delay.

Stakeholders emphasized the need for expedited progress, urging a completion rate of 4-5% per month and the establishment of interim deadlines. Railway activists stress the importance of initiating track signalling and rolling stock tenders promptly to avert further delays.



Despite assurances from K-Ride and L&T in progress review meetings regarding overcoming technical hurdles and encroachments, the ground reality continues to reflect sluggish progress. While promises of accelerated work post-Diwali have been made, the actual implementation and impact remain to be seen.

Key Figures:

- Length of Mallige Corridor: 24.866 km

- Project Cost: ₹859 crore

- Elevated Route: 7.223 km

- Ground Route: 17.143 km

- Depot: Jalahalli Depot

- Elevated Stations: 6

- Ground Stations: 8