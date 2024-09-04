Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Tree falls on moving auto, claims another driver’s life in Jayanagar

    An auto driver, Khalil, tragically died after a tree branch fell on his vehicle in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, sparking concerns about public safety. This follows a similar fatal incident involving another auto driver, Shivarudraiah, during heavy rain in Vijayanagar.

    Bengaluru another auto driver killed as tree falls down on moving auto in Jayanagar vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

    In a tragic incident on Wednesday morning, an auto driver lost his life after a tree branch suddenly broke and fell on his vehicle in Jayanagar, Bengaluru. The accident occurred around 8 am on the 16th Main Road in the 4T Block, a busy area in the city.

    The victim, identified as Khalil, was driving his auto-rickshaw when a large tree branch fell directly onto his vehicle. The impact caused severe head injuries, leaving Khalil bleeding profusely. Passersby rushed to help and immediately took him to NIMHANS Hospital for treatment. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Khalil succumbed to his injuries later in the afternoon, at around 3 pm.

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    This incident has sparked concerns among the residents of Jayanagar, who have been witnessing a growing number of similar accidents involving trees. Many are questioning the city authorities' role in maintaining the safety of public spaces.

    This tragedy follows a similar incident that occurred during the Varamahalakshmi festival in Vijayanagar, where another auto driver, Shivarudraiah, lost his life. On that fateful day, heavy rain caused a tree to collapse onto Shivarudraiah’s vehicle as he was driving through MC Layout. The tree, which had previously been flagged as a potential hazard, was not addressed in time. 

    South India’s first underground A/C market opens in Bengaluru with best in class facilties: Where is it?

    Despite being rushed through multiple hospitals, including Gayatri Hospital, Victoria Hospital, and KIMS Hospital, Shivarudraiah ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

    The family of Shivarudraiah have accused the BBMP and forest department of gross negligence, claiming that the tragedy could have been avoided if the authorities had taken timely action. 

