Bengaluru: 29-year-old IIM student found dead in hostel campus, suspected to have fallen from balcony

A 29-year-old IIM-Bangalore student, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel, was found dead on the hostel campus after celebrating his birthday. Police suspect he accidentally fell from a second-floor balcony. The post-mortem report is awaited, and investigations are ongoing as his family arrives from Gujarat.

Bengaluru: A 29-year-old student at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) was found dead on the hostel premises early Sunday, just hours after celebrating his birthday with friends. The deceased, identified as Nilay Kailashbhai Patel hailed from Gujarat and was a second-year student in the Post-Graduate Program (PGP) in Management.

According to police, Patel was discovered unconscious on the hostel lawn around 6:30 am by a security guard. The guard alerted senior officials, and a medical team immediately rushed to the spot. Despite performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), they could not revive him. Patel was then taken to a hospital on Bannerghatta Road, where he was declared brought dead.



Preliminary investigations suggest that Patel accidentally fell from the second-floor balcony of the hostel building while returning to his room after celebrating his birthday. Police noted that apart from minor bruises, there were no significant external injuries on his body.

Patel had celebrated his birthday with a small group of friends in the hostel on Saturday night. The group reportedly cut a cake around midnight before Patel left for his room. Friends claimed they did not hear any noise or disturbance during the night, and the exact time of the fall is yet to be determined, reported TOI.

Speaking to the media, a senior police officer said, "There is no suicide note or evidence suggesting Patel took the extreme step. Based on the initial findings, this appears to be an accidental fall. We are waiting for his family’s arrival from Gujarat before proceeding with further inquiries and registering a formal case."

Patel, who had secured a job placement with a fashion e-commerce company, was scheduled to begin work on Monday. He was known to have a small circle of friends and was described as a bright and promising student.



IIM-B released a statement expressing grief over the untimely demise of Patel. “It is with profound sadness that IIM Bangalore shares the news of the untimely passing of our PGP 2023-25 student, Nilay Kailashbhai Patel. A bright student, and a much-loved friend to many, Nilay will be sorely missed by the entire IIMB family. In this difficult time, we request consideration, respect, and privacy for him and his family.” the statement read.

The body has been shifted to St. John’s Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which will determine the exact cause and time of death.

