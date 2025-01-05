Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Bengaluru is predicted to experience a significant drop in temperature, potentially reaching a low of 10.2°C, marking one of the coldest spells in recent years. This extreme cold is due to a cold wave affecting southern India, with temperatures expected to drop further by 2°C in Karnataka's interior regions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a sharp drop in temperature over the next two days, bringing with it an extreme cold spell for Bengaluru. The city’s minimum temperature could plunge to as low as 10.2°C, making it one of the coldest spells in recent years.

Bengaluru's January average temperature of 15.8°C is significantly higher than this predicted low. On December 24, 2011, temperatures fell to 12.8°C during the last significant cold snap in December. The city's lowest recorded temperature, which was 7.8°C on January 13, 1884, is still the lowest ever.

The sudden dip in temperature is attributable to a cold wave that is now influencing weather patterns in the southern tech powerhouse. According to the IMD, Karnataka will experience another 2°C drop in interior temperatures as the cold wave continues. Coastal areas are unlikely to see significant changes. The IMD has also issued a warning of dense fog in the early morning, which might significantly reduce visibility and create commuter delays. Especially while traveling during the hours when fog is at its greatest, authorities have urged exercising caution.

“Fog/mist likely in early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 27°C and 15°C respectively,” it further stated for the areas nearby Bengaluru. The cold wave in northern states and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand has resulted in a dip in temperature in several cities of Karnataka.

In neighboring Telangana, the IMD-Hyderabad has issued a cold wave warning for the next three days, with lowest temperatures in several places expected to be between 2°C and 4°C. As Bengaluru and the surrounding areas brace for the cold, residents are advised to put safety first during foggy hours and be ready for lower-than-normal temperatures.

