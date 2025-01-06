Bengaluru: Techie couple die by suicide after poisoning two children in Sadashivanagar

A techie couple in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar allegedly poisoned their two children, and then committed suicide. Financial stress, betrayal by a relative, and their daughter's special needs reportedly led to the tragedy. The police are investigating after discovering a detailed suicide note from Anoop Kumar.

Bengaluru: A tragic incident unfolded in the upscale RMV Extension area of Sadashivanagar, where a techie couple allegedly took their own lives after poisoning their two children. The victims are Anoop Kumar (38), his wife Rakhi (35), their five-year-old daughter Anupriya, and three-year-old son Priyanshu.

According to the police, the family hails from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, and has been residing in a rented house in Bengaluru for the past two years. Anoop Kumar worked as a software consultant for a private firm, while Rakhi was also employed in the tech industry. Preliminary investigations suggest financial stress might have driven them to commit this drastic act.



The incident came to light early Tuesday morning when domestic helpers arrived at the house. They found the couple hanging and immediately alerted the authorities. The Sadashivanagar police, accompanied by forensic experts, rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation.

The children were reportedly poisoned before the couple hanged themselves. Their daughter Anupriya had special needs, which had reportedly caused emotional distress for the family. In addition, Anoop had written a detailed email to himself, which police believe to be a suicide note. The note outlined multiple reasons, including financial difficulties, betrayal by a relative named Rakesh, and the family’s struggles with their eldest child's health issues.

Neighbours and domestic workers described the family as financially well-off, with three housekeepers employed at a salary of ₹15,000 each. Despite their apparent prosperity, the family was allegedly under immense stress due to their child’s condition and financial disputes.

The domestic workers mentioned that Anoop had asked them to come early on the day of the incident, as the family had planned to travel to Pondicherry. They had even packed for the trip the previous evening and appeared cheerful until late at night. DCP (Central Division) Shekhar H.T. stated that police were informed about the deaths around 8 a.m. Forensic and SOCO (Scene of Crime) teams have inspected the spot, and a case has been registered at the Sadashivanagar police station.

The police are trying to piece together the family’s final moments and have notified their relatives, who are expected to arrive in Bengaluru by evening. Anoop’s suicide note mentioned unresolved financial issues, including accusations against a relative who allegedly failed to return borrowed money.



The tragic deaths have left the local community in shock. The family was known for their cordial behaviour and seemed to be managing their lives well despite underlying personal struggles. The neighbours expressed disbelief over the incident, saying they never suspected the family was in such distress.

The police are continuing their investigation to determine the exact reasons behind the family's tragic demise.

