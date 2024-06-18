Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: 19-year-old BSc student takes her life after losing college fee money in online game

    Pavana, a 19-year-old BSc student at Maharani Cluster University in Bengaluru, tragically took her own life after losing ₹15,000 meant for college fees in an online game. Found hanging in her hostel room, a suicide note revealed her despair over financial losses. Police are investigating the incident, which has deeply affected her family and peers.

    A 19-year-old BSc student of Bengaluru’s Maharani Cluster University, Pavana from Srinivasapur, Kolar District, tragically ended her life after losing money meant for college fees in an online game. The shocking incident unfolded late Sunday night while Pavana was alone in her hostel room during the college's three-day vacation period.

    Pavana was discovered by her peers after they heard a chair fall in her room. Rushing to investigate, they found Pavana had hung herself. The police were alerted immediately, and upon arrival, they conducted an investigation. Pavana's body was then taken down and transported to the hospital.

    The tragic circumstances surrounding Pavana's death came to light further during the investigation when a suicide note was discovered at the scene. In the note, Pavana cited her reason for ending her life as the loss of money invested in an online game. It was revealed that she had lost ₹15,000, intended to pay her college fees, in the game. Faced with mounting pressure after also borrowing ₹10,000 from a friend, Pavana felt overwhelmed by her inability to settle the remaining ₹5,000 debt.

    Following the initial investigation, the police informed Pavana's parents, who were devastated by the news. On Monday, a post-mortem examination was conducted, after which Pavana's body was released to her family.

    Officials from the High Grounds Police Station registered the incident as an unusual case and assured a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to Pavana's suicide.

