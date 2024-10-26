Bengaluru: BBMP orders vacating buildings on Rajakaluve encroachments by November 15

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has ordered the clearance of buildings encroaching on stormwater drains and lakes by November 15. Eviction began in Kamala Nagar with a three-storey building facing demolition due to structural damage. Officials ensured residents' safety, providing temporary accommodations.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has issued a strict directive to Tahsildars and Corporation officials, ordering the evacuation and removal of all buildings encroaching on major stormwater drains (Rajakaluves) and lakes under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction by November 15. The order aims to address the long-standing issues of waterlogging and flooding in the city due to encroachments on natural water flow paths.

During a meeting with tahsildars and senior officials from all BBMP zones, Commissioner Girinath handed over the responsibility for stormwater drain and road maintenance to each zone commissioner. He directed the tehsildars of respective zones to review proposals and coordinate with zone commissioners to ensure the encroachment sites are cleared by the specified deadline.



The BBMP Chief Commissioner emphasized that any delays or lapses in clearing these encroachments would lead to immediate disciplinary action against the responsible officials. He also instructed officials to conduct an immediate survey of all lakes within BBMP’s limits. If encroachments by private or public entities are found, they are to be removed immediately to preserve water bodies and prevent further ecological damage.

Eviction work of 3-storey building begins as it faces demolition

In Kamala Nagar, within the Mahalakshmipuram Assembly constituency, BBMP began eviction and demolition efforts for a three-storey building built 20-25 years ago near the secondary canal. Following recent structural damage, about 20% of the foundation wall had collapsed due to water seeping from a secondary water channel connected to the building's foundation.



The building, housing five rented apartments, was evacuated immediately for safety. Zonal Commissioner Archana, who visited and inspected the property, ensured that all families vacated safely. Three families moved in with relatives, one family relocated to Ambedkar Bhawan, and another to Kutunda Temple. Temporary water and food arrangements have been made for these residents. For additional safety, the adjacent house was also evacuated, and power to the building has been cut off.

BBMP personnel and police remain on-site as the demolition continues.

