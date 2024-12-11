Atul Subhash suicide case: Law Ministry's post on family courts faces backlash on social media

A Bengaluru techie's suicide, citing harassment and extortion by his wife and family, has sparked public outrage. The Ministry of Law and Justice responded, emphasizing the sensitive handling of family court cases.

The Ministry of Law and Justice took to social media and said that it is committed to handling family court cases with “care and sensitivity,” amid public outrage over the suicide of a Bengaluru-based techie. A 24-page suicide note and a 90-minute video including claims of harassment and extortion against his wife and her family were left behind by Atul Subhash, who was discovered hanging at his Bengaluru home on Monday. In the note, Subhash also levelled serious allegations against a family court judge in Uttar Pradesh. A placard reading 'Justice is Due' was found hanging in his house.

Following these accusations and mounting public outcry, the Ministry stated in a post on X that "Family Courts are a dedicated platform for resolving disputes within families, ensuring that issues related to marriage, child custody, and inheritance are handled with care, sensitivity, and without the conventional formal court style." Family courts "focus on timely and impartial solutions, while also promoting reconciliation to help restore relationships within families," according to the statement.

Subhash said that his wife had falsely accused him on several occasions and sought support payments of Rs 2 lakh a month for both herself and their kid, who is four years old. In his suicide note, he claimed that his wife had repeatedly encouraged him to take his own life. He said in the note that his wife told him, "To tum bhi suicide kyu nahi kar lete (Why don’t you commit suicide too)?," during a court hearing.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Subhash alleged, "My wife will keep my child alienated and file more cases to harass me, my elderly parents, and my brother, using the money I pay her as maintenance. Instead of using it for our child's welfare, she is weaponising it against us."

Subhash’s brother, Bikas Modi, filed a police complaint, alleging that the wife and her family had "fabricated false cases" and demanded a settlement of Rs 3 crore for these cases.

