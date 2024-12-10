Atul Subhash suicide case: Bengaluru techie's brother REVEALS how he got to know about it

A 34-year-old software developer, Atul Subhash, committed suicide in Bengaluru, leaving a 24-page note and a video accusing his wife and her family of harassment and false accusations. His brother revealed the chilling details of the events leading up to the tragedy.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 7:25 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 10, 2024, 7:25 PM IST

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old software developer, committed suicide in his Bengaluru home. In a 24-page letter and a 1.5-hour video that he left behind, Subhash accused his estranged wife and her relatives of harassing him and making false accusations against him. According to media reports, his younger brother Bikas Modi said that his brother was "fighting against the system" and that he was facing nine to ten bogus charges. He recounted the devastating phone call he received about his brother.

"On Monday at 2:30 am, I received a call from an unidentified number. They wanted to know if I had talked to Atul. I informed them that I had an average talk with him on Sunday night. When they asked if he had suicidal thoughts, I snapped, saying, 'What kind of rubbish are you talking?'" Modi was quoted by India Today.

Also Read | Bengaluru techie's suicide note reveals heartbreaking final wishes; #JusticeforAtulSubhash trends on X

After initially brushing off the conversation as a joke, Modi looked through his WhatsApp communications and discovered four emails and concerning texts from his brother that had been sent an hour earlier. "He had sent messages like, ‘These are the persons to whom you contact,’ but I thought his WhatsApp might have been hacked," said Modi.

He then got in touch with the caller, who was from the men's rights organization Save Indian Family Foundation. The police were then notified by the caller. Modi said, "At first, the police didn't break down the door because they thought he might not be home because his car wasn't in the parking spot."

#Mentoo trends as Bengaluru techie commits suicide over ex-wife's harassment, alimony demands; WATCH video

When Modi arrived in Bengaluru hours later, he found that his brother had taken his own life. "I visited the house and saw his body hanging. I could not believe my brother, who had always stayed strong in front of me, had done this," he said.

Before taking the extreme step, Atul Subhash allegedly shared important details on a cupboard, including information about his 24-page suicide note, vehicle keys, and a list of tasks he had completed and those still pending.  The 24-page suicide note left by Subhash bore the words “Justice is Due” on each page.

