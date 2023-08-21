Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka

    Bengaluru, August 21: 

    In a bid to safeguard against potential defections and reinforce its party ranks, the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a high-level core committee meeting on Monday. The gathering, which includes prominent senior leaders, comes in the face of mounting concerns over the possible exodus of current and former Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

    Amid threat from defections, BJP to go into a huddle in Karnataka
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 1:01 PM IST

    The key figures present at the meeting comprise the State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraja Bommai, as well as other distinguished figures including DV Sadananda Gowda, KS Eshwarappa, R. Ashok, Dr CN Ashwathanarayana, Govinda Karajola, and former Minister CT Ravi. 
    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    This assembly of influential voices reflects the party's determination to address the challenges posed by potential crossovers.

    With a series of elections on the horizon, including the impending Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Congress party has made apparent efforts to lure leaders from various tiers of the BJP, both sitting and former MLAs. This strategy has fueled anxiety within the BJP ranks, prompting a call to action within the party's inner circles.

    The prevailing sentiment is that such inaction could lead to the disintegration of the BJP's organizational structure. In response, the party leadership has underscored the need for decisive measures to prevent the departure of members leaning towards migration. Consequently, a core committee meeting has been convened to strategize and deliberate on potential courses of action.
    Are 'Bombay Boys' making a 'ghar wapsi' to Congress?

    Congress leaders, sensing an opportunity, appear to view the BJP's party structure as vulnerable. They are keen on capitalizing on the perceived failures of the state government to undermine the BJP's foothold. The narrative taking shape within Congress circles is to intensify criticism of the government's shortcomings and alleged corruption. Their broader objective appears to be weakening the BJP's influence in Karnataka.

    In this critical core committee meeting, the agenda will likely revolve around a comprehensive response to the Congress party's tactics. 

    Participants will deliberate on a strategy to counter the challenges and discuss options, which may include an effort to dislodge the Congress government. 

    A senior BJP leader emphasized that the meeting intends to engage with individuals considering departure from the party and explore means to retain their allegiance.

    As the BJP grapples with the delicate task of preserving its ranks and preventing defections, the outcome of this core committee meeting could have far-reaching implications for the party's trajectory in the state's political landscape.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 1:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur? vkp

    Heard of the tradition of worshipping scorpions on Nagar Panchami in Karnataka's Kandakur?

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt's indifference vkp

    Bengaluru techie takes Rs 2.7 lakh loan to fix potholes for govt’s indifference

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Operation Kamala: BJP's Behind-the-Scenes Endeavor to Reclaim Defectors

    Bengaluru Metro launches NCMC card; can be used nationwide for Metro, retail and petrol purchase vkp

    Bengaluru Metro launches NCMC card; can be used nationwide for Metro, retail and petrol purchase

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB vkp

    Bengaluru terror attack suspect T Naseer got Rs 10 lakh in foreign funding, preached Jihad in jail: CCB

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Deciphering India's potential lineup and solving the No. 4 puzzle osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Deciphering India's potential lineup and solving the No. 4 puzzle

    7 reasons why dark chocolate should be in your diet gcw eai

    7 reasons why dark chocolate should be in your diet

    Hiking trails to night sky exploration: 7 unique things to try at Glacier National Park ATG

    Hiking trails to night sky exploration: 7 unique things to try at Glacier National Park

    Ranbir Kapoor erupts fans' anger for his controversial comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif vma

    Ranbir Kapoor erupts fans' anger for his controversial comments on Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif

    Alert Google may delete inactive account if users dont do THIS gcw

    Alert! Google may delete your 'inactive' account if users don't do THIS

    Recent Videos

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon