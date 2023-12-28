Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ‘Local language is important, violence is not..': Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai condemns vandalism in B’luru

    Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai condemns Bengaluru's recent violence over language representation, advocating for Kannada honour without condoning violence. Ex-Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao denounces vandalism and criticizes the State Home Minister's response. Entrepreneur Srinivas S stresses Kannada pride while urging a balance for progress and global interactions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 28, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    Mohandas Pai, the former CFO of Infosys, strongly condemned the recent acts of vandalism in Bengaluru and stood firm on the importance of honouring local languages, particularly Kannada, while vehemently rejecting any form of violence.

    In light of pro-Kannada activists advocating for Kannada language representation on signboards instead of English, Bengaluru witnessed widespread violence across its commercial centres. Pai, expressing his blow, stressed the crucial role of Kannada while taking a staunch stand against any violence.

    Karnataka govt mandates 60:40 rule for Kannada signboards across Bengaluru, sets Feb 28 deadline

    "Respecting Kannada is crucial, but violence is unacceptable," Pai expressed on X, urging for a peaceful resolution to the situation. Addressing Bengaluru's former Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, Pai voiced concerns about the silence surrounding the violence. He questioned the inaction in the face of unrest, emphasizing the critical importance of upholding law and order beyond language disputes.

    As Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) leader Narayana Gowda and others were detained, Pai lauded the government's efforts in maintaining law and order. "Any form of violence is unwelcome in a civilized society," he emphasized, advocating for the law's strict enforcement and compensation for victims affected by the violence.

    Bengaluru: Kannada activists tear down banners at Gopalan Mall seeking Kannada inclusion

    In response, Bhaskar Rao strongly denounced the acts of vandalism, violence, and property damage. He criticized the police's inability to act effectively, attributing it to a "clueless and helpless State Home Minister." Rao hinted at a potential orchestration of violence aimed at diverting attention from pressing issues.

    Another entrepreneur Srinivas S shared an account of a Chennai cab driver's struggles in communication with North Indians due to a lack of Hindi proficiency. While underscoring the significance of Kannada pride, Srinivas cautioned against hindering progress. He emphasized the need for a balance between regional pride and growth, especially concerning global business interactions.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
