'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH)

A Bengaluru auto driver and a passenger clashed over a fare dispute after a change in the drop location. The passenger allegedly refused to pay the agreed extra amount, leading to verbal abuse and threats from the driver. The viral video sparked widespread outrage.

'I will kill you': Bengaluru auto driver abuses, threatens passenger over fare dispute (WATCH) vkp
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 3:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 3:10 PM IST

Bengaluru, often in the news for its auto drivers, has made headlines once again, this time for an incident involving a heated argument between an auto driver and a passenger. A video of the altercation has gone viral on social media, showing the driver shaking hands with the passenger but later threatening to harm him.  

The incident reportedly started over the drop location. Initially, the passenger requested to be dropped off at the apartment's main gate. However, mid-journey, he asked the driver to take him inside the gate, offering to pay extra for the extended drop. The auto driver agreed and dropped the passenger at the new location.  

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari approves Rs 223 crore for road widening

The situation escalated when, according to the driver, the passenger refused to pay the additional fare after reaching the destination. Feeling cheated, the driver lost his temper and began verbally abusing the passenger. The argument intensified, and the driver allegedly attempted to attack the passenger. A bystander eventually intervened and stopped the fight.  

The altercation was captured on video and shared on social media by an account holder named @karnatakaportf. The video shows the driver accusing the passenger of not paying the agreed fare, which led to a heated exchange. The driver’s frustration over the perceived dishonesty sparked his aggressive behaviour.  

Bengaluru: Explosion at Tibetan fast food hotel near MS Ramaiah hospital due to gas leakage, probe underway

In the video, the driver can be heard using abusive language and threatening the passenger. The exact location of the incident is not yet known. However, the footage has garnered significant attention, with viewers expressing mixed reactions to the behaviour of both the passenger and the driver.  

Many online users have condemned the driver’s behaviour, stating that such aggression is unacceptable, regardless of the circumstances. Others pointed out the importance of passengers honouring their commitments to avoid such disputes.  

