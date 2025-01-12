Karnataka to install AI cameras on highways to detect traffic violations

Karnataka is installing AI-based cameras on highways in five districts to detect traffic violations like speeding, red light jumps, and seat belt non-compliance. These cameras, placed in accident-prone areas, will generate e-challans and send them online to vehicle owners, improving road safety and law enforcement.

Karnataka is set to adopt a technology-driven approach to monitor traffic and enforce road safety. The state transport department has announced plans to install Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras along state and national highways to detect vehicles violating traffic rules, particularly in the evening when it is harder to enforce regulations.

Currently, it is a challenge for the transport department to spot and take action against vehicles breaking traffic laws, especially when they are on highways. To address this, the department is implementing an advanced system that will allow for the automatic detection of violations and online issuance of fines. These AI cameras will be installed in five districts, including Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Tumkur, Kolar, and Ramanagara. The installation process is already underway, with specific locations selected based on areas prone to accidents and frequent traffic rule violations.

The AI cameras will be strategically placed in 20 black spots along highways in the aforementioned districts. These locations have been identified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as accident-prone areas, where traffic rules are frequently violated.

The AI cameras will be capable of detecting various traffic violations, including:

- Speeding beyond the posted limit

- Jumping red lights at traffic signals

- Two-wheeler riders not wearing headlights

- Drivers not wearing seat belts

- Wrong-way driving

Additionally, the cameras will scan vehicle registration plates to verify their authenticity. In the event of a vehicle involved in criminal activity, the system will capture footage and send it directly to the relevant authorities. A command centre will be set up to monitor and store footage, ensuring proper review and action.

Once a violation is detected, an e-challan will be automatically generated and sent to the vehicle owner via email or SMS. The system will also track the progress of fines collected, allowing authorities to follow up and expedite the process.

The cameras will be installed in the following locations:

- Bengaluru Rural: Devahalli-Chikkaballapur Road, Nelamangala, Dabaspet, Hoskote, Hoskote-Gauribidanur Road, Doddaballapur

- Mysuru: Ooty Road, Kadakola APMC, T. Naraseepur, Mysore-HD Kote Road, Mysore-Hunasur Road

- Kolar: Kolar City, Kolar-Bangarapet Road, Kolar-Srinivasapur Road

- Tumkur: Kunigal Road, Shira, near Sand Lake on Kunigal-Tumkur Road

- Ramanagara: Ramanagara-Channapatna Road, Ramanagara-Kanakapura Road, Harohalli-Satanur Road

