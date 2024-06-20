No pressure on me to change SPP in Renukaswamy murder case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah denied any pressure from ministers or MLAs to change the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the Renukaswamy murder case. He emphasized no requests were made to replace SPP P. Prasannakumar, known for his competence, and he would not succumb to such pressure even if it existed, debunking rumours of interference.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has firmly denied any allegations of pressure from ministers or MLAs to change the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case. Addressing reporters, Siddaramaiah emphasized that no such pressure exists and he would not yield to it even if it did.

"There has been no request from any minister or MLA to replace the SPP," Siddaramaiah stated. "If anyone tries to apply pressure, I will not listen to it," he added, debunking media reports suggesting otherwise. He clarified that rumours about changing the SPP are baseless and untrue.

The controversy revolves around P. Prasannakumar, the current Government Special Prosecutor handling the Renukaswamy murder case. Known for his competence, Prasannakumar is reportedly making a strong case, causing concern among some ministers who are close to actor Darshan. These ministers fear that Prasannakumar's determined efforts could lead to the conviction of the accused, prompting them to allegedly seek his removal.

P. Prasannakumar is a seasoned advocate with a reputation for pursuing cases to their logical end. Reports indicate that certain ministers, worried about the potential outcomes of his prosecution, have been pressuring Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to replace him. However, Siddaramaiah has categorically denied these allegations, reiterating his stance on the matter.

