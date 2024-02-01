Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ISL 2023-24: NorthEast United FC's Benali content with draw against Jamshedpur FC; WATCH highlights

    Following this result, NorthEast United FC maintains its sixth position with 13 points from 13 matches, while Jamshedpur FC remains in the tenth position with 10 points from 13 matches.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

    Juan Pedro Benali, the head coach of NorthEast United FC, expressed satisfaction with securing a point as his team played to a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

    Although Imran Khan gave the home side the lead with a goal in the 33rd minute of the first half, NorthEast United FC mounted a strong comeback in the second half. Mohammed Bemammer's powerful long-range shot found the back of the net, leaving Jamshedpur FC custodian TP Rehenesh with no chance.

    Benali, the Spaniard coach, offered insights on his team's performance in the match.

    "In the first half, we were not very good with the ball. We were not arriving at the second ball. We were just a little bit sloppy, losing the ball within two or three consecutive passes. We were very nervous with the ball,” Benali said in the post-match press conference.

    “And in the second half, we were much better. We arrived a lot (to win the balls) and I think we wanted to take a point from here,” he added.

    In the 51st minute of the second half, Benali, the coach, initiated an early substitution, bringing on Redeem Tlang for Parthib Gogoi. Tlang's introduction injected a notable surge of pace down the right flank for the team.

    Speaking in the context, he said, “That was the time I needed to put Redeem (Tlang) in. It's, you know, to change the style of the team a little bit. We needed to play in a different way. And it worked.”

    Tomi Juric, the Australian forward, debuted for the Highlanders, entering the game in the 68th minute in place of Nestor Albiach. The number 9 came close to securing three points for his side, but his close-range right-footed effort was saved by Rehenesh.

    “Well, it was very good. He gave us a lot of things. He was giving a lot of threat to the defenders. Shame that, actually, he couldn't score,” he said.

    “But we can see he's the real number nine. And we needed it. He needs rhythm. And every day, we'll see. He'll give us a lot, of course,” Benali opined.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
