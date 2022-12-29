ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ends FC Goa's three-match unbeaten run to rise to third

ISL 2022-23 got its Matchday 13 underway on Wednesday. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan squeezed past FC Goa 2-1 on the same day, ending the latter's three-game unbeaten run and rising to the third spot.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) avenged its 3-0 defeat to FC Goa (FCG) earlier this season with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Gaurs in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday. Dimitri Petratos slashed his fifth goal of the season inside ten minutes before Anwar Ali revoked it in the 25th. Hugo Boumous scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Mariners in the 52nd.

The hosts made two changes, with Pronay Halder replacing the injured Deepak Tangri, while Lenny Rodrigues dropped to the bench, and Boumous returned to the starting XI to face his former club. The visitors made four changes. Marc Hernandez, Glan Martins, Redeem Tlang and Alvaro Vasquez began the contest, as Fares Arnout, Brison Fernandes, Makan Chothe and Noah Sadoui dropped to the bench.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - SANDEEP SINGH STRIKES LATE AS KERALA BLASTERS TROUNCE ODISHA FC TO REACH 3RD PLACE

Early pressure from ATKMB paid off as the deadlock was broken in the ninth when Liston Colaco's quick throw-in from near the halfway line caught the Goa defence on the wrong foot. The ball was thrown into the path of Petratos, whose volley from the right went past Dheeraj Moirangthem at the near post.

After the opening goal, the Mariners piled the pressure and pushed Goa into its half. A couple of chances to increase its advantage went awry, and it was made to pay for it moments later when Ali got the faintest of touches on an Edu Bedia free-kick to put the ball through the legs of Vishal Kaith and into the back of the net in the 25th.

CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

The Mariners formed the second half exactly the way they started the first. Seven minutes after the break, ATKMB retook the lead courtesy of Boumous. Ashique nicked the ball off Seriton Fernandes near the halfway line before sliding it through to Petratos. The Greek striker squared the ball unselfishly to Boumous, who side-footed the ball into an empty net.

In the 75th minute, Bedia's free-kick caused chaos in the ATKMB box again. This time, the substitute Arnout got his head to it before Ali rattled the crossbar from close range. Minutes later, Bedia whipped another free kick into the box, but Kaith dealt with it, and the Mariners were off on the counter, which finished with the ball in the net - but the offside flag denied Colaco a goal.

ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - NORTHEAST UNITED STUNS ATK MOHUN BAGAN 1-0 TO SECURE FIRST SEASON POINTS

Five minutes from time, ATKMB had a chance to put the game beyond reach. Petratos laid it on a plate for Kuruniyan right in front of the goal in a four versus two situation. The winger failed to keep his shot on target, but the hosts managed to hold on to clinch all three points.

The triumph takes ATKMB back into third, a couple of points behind leader and defending champion Hyderabad FC (HFC). The Mariners will get a break during the next Matchweek and will be back in action on January 14 versus former champion Mumbai City (MCFC). Goa remains fifth and could drop to sixth if Odisha FC (OFC) wins its contest this Matchweek. The Gaurs will return home to host HFC on January 5.

(With inputs from FSDL)